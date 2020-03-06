Kitchen to step down as Triathlon Ireland CEO

Triathlon Ireland CEO Chris Kitchen is to step down for the role.

Friday, March 06, 2020 - 00:00 AM
Colm O’Connor

Mr Kitchen will depart from his position in September, with a successor expected to be appointed in the summer to allow for a period of transition.

During his time in charge, Triathlon Ireland has undergone a substantial change to become what is now considered a best-in-class national governing body.

Membership grew from 7,600 to almost 19,000; the number of sanctioned events increased from 165 to 200; the number of clubs rose from 67 to more than 100 while the organisation’s operating budget climbed from €1.18m to €2m.

Triathlon Ireland now has one of the highest per-capita participation rates for triathlon in the world and leads globally amongst triathlon national governing bodies in areas such as member services, coach education, governance, marketing, sponsorship and in its commitment to gender balance.

Its elite athletes continue to excel on the international stage and the organisation has built a robust regional development platform with centres of excellence in Dublin and Limerick.

Triathlon Ireland President Lochlann Walsh said Kitchen’s passion allied with his commercial acumen helped completely transform Triathlon Ireland. “Chris has built a team of like minded professionals and empowered them to deliver to our community. I know I speak for all the board and staff that we will miss Chris greatly.”

