Rory McIlroy suggests golf could benefit from ‘streamlining’

Rory McIlroy may have come out against the proposed Premier Golf League, but the world number one is not opposed to streamlining an “oversaturated” golf market.

Under the proposals outlined in January by the World Golf Group, the Premier Golf League would see 48 players compete in an 18-event season offering a total prize fund of USD 240million (£183million).

World number one McIlroy dealt the plan a potentially fatal blow when he ruled himself out, saying he preferred to maintain “autonomy and freedom” over his career.

However, that does not mean the top players are entirely satisfied with life on the PGA Tour and US Open champion Gary Woodland believes the threat of the PGL “will force the tour to make some changes”.

Asked ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational what sort of changes he might have in mind, McIlroy told reporters: “I don’t want to come across as all sort of elitist, but I think some smaller fields, maybe a few more events with no cut.

“If you look at the international properties that the PGA Tour have started to go towards like Korea, Japan, 78-player fields, no cuts… that sort of stuff.

“And honestly I get (the need for) playing opportunities, but there’s so many tournaments and there might be an oversaturation in golf in a way. You look at the NFL and they play 18, 20 games a year max and people want it all the time.

“I know football’s different from golf and all that but I think being a golf fan these days can get quite exhausting following so many different tournaments, different tours, all that stuff, so maybe streamlining it a bit might be a good place to start a conversation I guess.”