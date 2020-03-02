Ireland Women's Cricket team's Thailand tour called off over coronavirus risk

Thailand reported its first coronavirus death on Sunday.

Monday, March 02, 2020 - 12:56 PM
Stephen Barry

The Ireland Women's Cricket squad's tour to Thailand has been called off due to the coronavirus.

The Women's Quadrangular 50-over Series was due to be contested between Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai in April.

Thailand reported its first coronavirus death on Sunday, a 35-year old Thai man who worked as a salesman and had contact with foreign tourists.

The Cricket Association of Thailand (CAT) subsequently requested the cancellation of the tournament.

“The Women's Quadrangular 50-over Series that was scheduled to be played between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai from 3rd to 11th April has been called off because of concerns over the impact of COVID-19 in Thailand and across the world,” they said in a statement.

“The competition had been arranged as a warm-up event for four teams who will be playing in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka in July but the CAT have taken the decision to cancel in the interests of player safety after ongoing discussions with the relevant medical authorities and the Sports Authority of Thailand.”

The countries due to be involved in the quadrangular tournament will now begin working on alternate fixtures in the lead up to July's World Cup Qualifier.

“While disappointing from a cricket perspective, the health and safety of players, staff and travelling fans is paramount, and we readily agreed with the advice from Thailand,” said Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

“It’s an important few months for the women’s team in the lead up to the World Cup Qualifier, so we will be working on a replacement set of fixtures in an alternate location to ensure the women are as prepared for this tournament.”

