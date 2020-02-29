Phil Healy smashes record to win by wide margin in Abbotstown

Phil Healy smashed the championship record to win the Irish indoor 200m title in Abbotstown today, the 25-year Bandon AC athlete clocking 23.16 seconds to win by a wide margin.

Healy was followed home by Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke, the 17-year-old clocking 24.08, with Catherine McManus of Dublin City Harriers third in 24.31.

Healy’s time obliterated the previous championship record of 23.27, which was held by Kelly Proper since 2015, and was just off the Irish record of 23.10 she set in Athlone earlier this month. “To run just shy of the national record again is absolutely super,” said Healy, who ran 23.73 to win her heat two hours before the final. “I did have to get out better compared to the heat, execute that and then I knew it was my race.”

For Healy it was the first half of a possible sprint double at the national sports campus this weekend, with the 60m awaiting tomorrow where she should face a much tougher test. Healy has not raced over 60m since 2017 and her best is 7.31, marginally quicker than chief rival Ciara Neville who has clocked 7.33 this year. She knows tomorrow’s race may well be decided in the blocks.

“Reactions would be a thing I have to work on,” she said. “When you look at 60s it comes down to hundredths of a second whereas there’s a bigger margin in 200s. Anyone can win and everyone is beating each other throughout the season so I’m just looking forward to putting myself into that mix.

It’s about getting through the rounds and leaving it all for the final. The final is what matters.

With the World Indoor Championships in China cancelled due to the coronavirus, this will be Healy’s final competition of the indoor season, and her winning time today with additional bonus points for a national title will boost her chances of Olympic qualification. In the 200m she is currently ranked 29th in the world, with the top 56 athletes set to make the Olympics in Tokyo.

Elsewhere today Raheny’s Mark Smyth produced a superb performance to win the men’s 200m, clocking 21.04 to come home a wide-margin winner over Donore’s Paul McDermott (21.73). The 21-year-old came up just shy of Marcus Lawler’s championship record of 20.96 and smashed his previous best time of 21.29. Lawler, the favourite to take the title, was a late withdrawal due to a back injury.

David Kenny produced a lifetime best to take gold in the men’s 5000m race walk in 19:45.97, with Brendan Boyce runner-up in 20:07.52. Last year’s champion Alex Wright was disqualified.

Kate Veale retained her title in fine style in the women’s 3000m race walk, the West Waterford athlete coasting to victory in 14:47.05 ahead of Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District (14:54.68). Mullingar’s Sarah Glennon was third in 14:54.68.

World U-20 silver medallist Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley shared the gold medal in the women’s high jump with Philippa Rogan of Sli Cualann. Both athletes cleared 1.70m and 1.75m on their first attempt but neither could get over 1.80m which led to the unusual scenario of a shared national title.

Ciara Wilson of DMP was rewarded for her bravery in the women’s 3000m final, powering clear of the field early in the race and soloing her way to gold in 9:35.67. Niamh Allen of Crusaders followed her home in 9:35.67.

Michaela Walsh of Swinford was once again a class apart in the women’s shot put, the Mayo thrower launching 14.35m in the first round to seize command. She extended her lead with a throw of 14.37m in the fourth round which was more than good enough to take gold ahead of Inny Vale’s Casey Mulvey (13.06m).

Anthony Daffurn won a close competition in the men’s triple jump, his best effort of 14.79m snatching victory in the final round ahead of Mark Burton who had a best of 14.77m, while Saragh Buggy of St Abban’s took the women’s long jump with 6.05m.

Mark English coasted to victory in the men’s 800m heats and the UCD athlete should prove tough to beat in tomorrow’s final.