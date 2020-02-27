DCU Mercy one step from title destiny

Skibbereen Community School’s Colm Harrington battles with De La Salle Churchtown’s Miguel Hurtado during the All-Ireland Schools U16C Boys League final at National Basketball Arena. The Skibbereen students won on a 60-33 scoreline. Picture: Eóin Noonan

The controversy surrounding a proposed points deduction for Men’s SuperLeague table-toppers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be resolved next month. Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland (SDSI) will meet in the second week of March to rule on a saga which developed after the Kerry side were found guilty of playing an unregistered player. Basketball Ireland’s Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) had ruled for the deduction of “the 6 points (Tralee) won in the 2 wins they recorded in the 3 relevant games” along with a fine of €390. Tralee then appealed that decision and the NAC (a body completely independent of Basketball Ireland and the MNCC) upheld the fines but overturned the deduction of points.

However, the MNCC believes “it correctly applied our rulebook on behalf of all our clubs and the NAC has erred in its finding” and have appealed the NAC decision to Sport Dispute Resolution. Basketball Ireland Secretary General Bernard O’Byrne yesterday provided an update on the timeline.

He said: “The Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland will meet between 9-11 March and a decision on the case will be made within 24 hours.”

The Warriors currently lead Belfast Star by three points with the Tralee side at home to Maree this weekend while the northerners will also be expected to pick up maximum points when they travel to play basement side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Star coach Adrian Fulton is focusing on the court: “All I know is we are in second place chasing Tralee Warriors so it’s a case of getting the job done for all our remaining games and see where that takes us.”

Coughlan C & S Neptune are without Kyle Hosford and Cian Heaphy for the visit of DCU Saints while Pyrobel Killester should take maximum points when they host Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin. Griffith College Templeogue hope to bounce back from last week’s shock loss to DCU Saints when they host Moycullen while DBS Éanna welcome UCD Marian to Colaiste Eanna.

In the Women’s SuperLeague, DCU Mercy can claim the title with victory over second-place Maree at the DCU Complex. Coach Mark Ingle said: “It should be a great day for the players and our fans and one we will hopefully get the business done and if we fail there will no excuses on our side.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire will hope to consolidate third place when they visit Pyrobel Killester — the side which shocked them in a cup semi-final. Fr Mathew’s are certainly on a slide and with James Fleming stepping down as head coach they face a huge task to make the Champions Trophy play-offs. A clash with Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell at Fr Mathew’s Arena will certainly test their credentials in a must-win game.

Marble City Hawks host WIT Wildcats and Liffey Celtics should continue with their recent rich vein for form when hosting IT Carlow.