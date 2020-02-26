Victory for Bohane on big day for Newcastle club

Michael Bohane beat Paul O’Reilly in the feature score of the official launch of the Newcastle club on the Dublin-Kildare border on Saturday.

He won the first shot, to Finnian’s well, by 30m and increased his lead to 90m with a big second. O’Reilly countered with a brilliant third to cut the odds to 30m, and won the lead with his fifth, to Morgan’s piers.

After two more, he had 100m odds. He opened Burke’s corner with a brilliant tenth to take his lead to a bowl of odds. Bohane then got an exceptional bowl up the rise. O’Reilly was too tight right with his reply, and missed it well.

After his next, his lead was down to 30m. Bohane played a very fast bowl next, which got a nice rub. O’Reilly missed this by 20m for the last shot. O’Reilly’s last, to Lyons Estate, was not enough to trouble Bohane.

Dervla Toal-Mallon reversed her All-Ireland final defeat against Carmel Ryan-Carey. Carey led the early shots. Mallon levelled after six to Cox’s corner.

She won her first lead after two more and dominated home to win by a bowl.

Earlier, Barry O’Reilly led all way to beat former Cork football star, Michéal O’Sullivan, by a bowl.

John Shorten beat Michael Murphy in the Séamus Murphy Shield, at Knockanore. He recovered from a short first bowl to set the pace to the Barrack cross, where he was two shots clear. He held that lead to the foot of Cotter’s hill. Murphy was brilliant up the hill and had the lead back to a bowl at the Priest’s cross. He knocked the bowl after two more to the school, but his last was not enough to derail Shorten.

Andrew O’Callaghan beat Michael O’Donoghue in the Moss Twomey Shield, at Ballincurrig. He led the early shots, but O’Donoghue levelled with a big bowl to the no-play line and won the next exchange.

O’Callaghan played a massive bowl to Leahy’s to raise a bowl. O’Donoghue knocked the bowl up the short straight. O’Callaghan kept control with two huge bowls towards the line, which gave him victory when O’Donoghue’s last fell left just past the finish.

Mick Hurley was brilliant in his win over Denis O’Driscoll in the JJ Murphy Cup, at Bauravilla. He set down a marker by winning the first shot by 50m. He had well over a bowl after 11 to the bridge and he held that in four more towards the line.

Noel O’Donovan beat Denis Murphy by almost a bowl at Ballinacurra. They made Foley’s in five, where Murphy led by 20m. O’Donovan had 60m odds at Perrott’s, which held to the bridge. He sealed his win with a big second last. Murphy reversed the result in the return.

David Hubbard beat Jordan O’Sullivan in the Champy Deasy Cup, at Grange. He was a bowl clear after three to the stud farm.

O’Sullivan levelled to the school cross. Hubbard pushed almost a bowl clear towards Barry’s. He then missed Barry’s, while O’Sullivan got a great shot past the pub. Hubbard’s next missed the line, letting O’Sullivan in for a last shot. He played a super bowl, but Hubbard beat it 30m.

Liam Kearney beat Mark Courtney and Jerome O’Mahony in the Béal na Bláth final.

He led Courtney by 30m after two, with O’Mahony a bowl off the pace. Courtney took over to Bradfield’s cross, where he had a shot on Kearney and two on O’Mahony. Kearney regained the lead after three great bowls to the Bull’s gate. He closed with three more big bowls to win by two.

James Nagle and Craig Moynihan shared the spoils at Curraheen, while Brian Wilmot beat Edmond Sexton at Grenagh.