Dennis the Menace: Weather wreaks havoc on weekend sport schedule

Postponements, deferments and cancelled tv coverage – Storm Dennis has certainly left its mark on the weekend’s sports program.

Dennis the Menace: Weather wreaks havoc on weekend sport schedule
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 14:14 PM
Tony Leen

Postponements, deferments and cancelled tv coverage – Storm Dennis has certainly left its mark on the weekend’s sports program.

The Munster Colleges Harty Cup (SHC) final between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s of Ennis was an early casualty today – though not early enough for a lot of spectators who had already made their way from Clare and Cork to the Mallow venue for the 12pm decider.

Explained Munster PPS’s Eoin Ryan told Examiner Sport’s Colm O’Connor:

If it’s a yellow weather warning we can play but if that goes to orange, and you have threat to life, we cannot.

“We had three finals on today (A, B and C grades), the six schools were consulted and they were anxious to play. The three venues (pitches) were perfect, but since 10.30am the wind has picked up considerably. Once that came in, we basically had no choice was to postpone. Two schools have Transition year trips coming up so we have just agreed it is Saturday February 29th again in Mallow.”

The Allianz HL clash between Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds, scheduled for Saturday evening at 7pm, has also fallen victim to the storms, but a further attempt will be made to play the tie tomorrow at the same venue.

Offaly’s Division 2A Hurling League game against Antrim at O'Connor Park, scheduled for Sunday, is aff after a pitch inspection.

Further north, the Ulster Colleges SFC (MacRory Cup) quarter-final between St. Patrick's Armagh and Omagh CBS was also called off. All four of Saturday's Ulster U20 FC quarter-finals have fallen victim to the weather.

In soccer, while the big Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers goes ahead, the stormy conditions has forced RTE to abandon plans to cover the game live for television.

Explained Montrose head of sport Declan McBennett: “We know it’s disappointing but those on the ground are best placed to make the call. We are clear that having examined the options and consulted with others it is not safe to proceed. People’s safety is the priority.”

An FAI statement added:

The decision was taken on health and safety grounds due to the inclement weather and its effect on the working conditions of broadcast staff.

More in this section

Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
Mount Sion v Passage - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
courtssportgaa

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices