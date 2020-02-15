Dennis the Menace: Weather wreaks havoc on weekend sport schedule

Postponements, deferments and cancelled tv coverage – Storm Dennis has certainly left its mark on the weekend’s sports program.

The Munster Colleges Harty Cup (SHC) final between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s of Ennis was an early casualty today – though not early enough for a lot of spectators who had already made their way from Clare and Cork to the Mallow venue for the 12pm decider.

Explained Munster PPS’s Eoin Ryan told Examiner Sport’s Colm O’Connor:

If it’s a yellow weather warning we can play but if that goes to orange, and you have threat to life, we cannot.

“We had three finals on today (A, B and C grades), the six schools were consulted and they were anxious to play. The three venues (pitches) were perfect, but since 10.30am the wind has picked up considerably. Once that came in, we basically had no choice was to postpone. Two schools have Transition year trips coming up so we have just agreed it is Saturday February 29th again in Mallow.”

The Allianz HL clash between Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds, scheduled for Saturday evening at 7pm, has also fallen victim to the storms, but a further attempt will be made to play the tie tomorrow at the same venue.

Offaly’s Division 2A Hurling League game against Antrim at O'Connor Park, scheduled for Sunday, is aff after a pitch inspection.

Further north, the Ulster Colleges SFC (MacRory Cup) quarter-final between St. Patrick's Armagh and Omagh CBS was also called off. All four of Saturday's Ulster U20 FC quarter-finals have fallen victim to the weather.

In soccer, while the big Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers goes ahead, the stormy conditions has forced RTE to abandon plans to cover the game live for television.

Explained Montrose head of sport Declan McBennett: “We know it’s disappointing but those on the ground are best placed to make the call. We are clear that having examined the options and consulted with others it is not safe to proceed. People’s safety is the priority.”

An FAI statement added: