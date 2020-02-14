Billy Twomey claims second place on Kimba Flamenco in Longines Grand Prix of America

Ireland's Billy Twomey claimed second place on Kimba Flamenco in Friday's Longines Grand Prix of America at Deeridge Farms in Wellington, Florida.

Friday, February 14, 2020 - 21:51 PM
Mike Dunne

The Cork rider was one of nine who survived the first round and was second into the action in the jump-off, taking the lead with another clear in a time of 38.29 seconds.

Of the seven remaining riders it was only America’s McLain Ward who did better than the Irish rider, getting his Dublin Horse Show winner Nocha de Ronda across the line in 37.86 to claim the victory, following which Margie Goldstein-Engle gave the USA a second presence on the podium when taking third on Dicas in 39.10.

The runner-up finish was worth $42,000 to Twomey, with Ward collecting $70,000 for the win.

Of the other Irish riders in the contest Daniel Coyle was close to getting into the decider after being clear until the last fence on Legacy, Darragh Kenny had an early fence down on Babalou for a four-fault finish, while Shane Sweetnam had one down and a time fault on Chaqui Z.

Twomey and Kenny are in the Irish squad for Sunday’s Nations Cup of America along with Cian O’Connor, Paul O’Shea and Capt. Brian Cournane.

