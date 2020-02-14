Dispute body set to adjudicate on Super League controversy

Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland (SDSI) are to adjudicate on a controversy which has rocked the Men’s SuperLeague.

Basketball Ireland’s Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) yesterday confirmed that they it will appeal a decision made by an independent National Appeals Committee (NAC) regarding the points deduction which it had imposed on Super League pacesetters Garvey’s Tralee Warriors for incorrectly registering American Andre Berry.

SDSI was established by the Federation of Irish Sport in response to the increasing prevalence of sporting litigation and the recognition, as endorsed by the High Court, that the courts are not the appropriate forum for the resolution of such disputes.

The MNCC had called for the deduction of “the six points [Tralee] won in the two wins they recorded in the three relevant games” along with a €390 fine.

The NAC upheld the fines, but overturned the points deduction.

The MNCC issued a statementyesterday, which read: “The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) is aware of versions of the above that are circulating.

“We wish to inform you directly of the key facts, without going into all the details —

“While investigating another matter, the MNCC discovered that Tralee Warriors (TW) had played an unregistered player (Andre Berry) in three Super League games this season.

“The MNCC held an investigation and invited TW to partake, which they did.

“The outcome of the investigation was that the MNCC did not accept the explanations given by TW, and applied the relevant rules in the MNCC rulebook (5.3.5 in Appendix 5) ie a €130 fine per infringement and forfeit of the game.

“This totalled to a €390 fine and the deduction of the six points won in the two wins they recorded in the three relevant games.

“TW appealed this decision to the NAC. The NAC upheld the fines, but overturned the deduction of points.

“After due consideration, the MNCC has decided that it must appeal this decision of the NAC to Sport Dispute Resolution (previously named Just Sport) as is provided for in the BI Bye laws — 18L as shown below.

“The MNCC believes it correctly applied our rulebook on behalf of all our clubs and the NAC has erred in its finding.

“This process has now begun as a matter of urgency.”

Tralee responded by stating: “Tralee Warriors confirm their disappointment that the MNCC has decided to appeal the decision of the independent National Appeals Committee to the Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland.

“Tralee Warriors will continue to deal with the matter in an appropriate manner and will not make any comment in relation to the process of the dispute itself at this time.”