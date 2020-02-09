Cian McPhillips blitzes junior field in Millrose Games

Longford’s Cian McPhillips announced himself as a potential star when winning the junior mile at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday.

The 17-year-old powered into the lead on the penultimate lap and clocking 4:10.95 to leave many of the best American teenage milers in his wake. It continues a breakthrough season for McPhillips, who recently broke the Irish U20 indoor 1500m record with his 3:44.85 in Athlone last month.

He will race over a mile in Athlone this week where he hopes to run “around 4:01, 4:02” before competing at the National Senior Indoor Championships in late February.

Andrew Coscoran was also in action in New York, the 23-year-old given a late call-up to the Wanamaker Mile, the climax of the meeting. He acquitted himself well in the world-class field, maintaining contact with the lead group and coming home 10th in 3:57.83. The race was won by Britain’s Chris O’Hare in 3:55.61.

“They’re like lions,” said Coscoran of his first experience at this level.

But one line I kept saying to myself, ‘You’ve got to commit, top three or die.’

The race closed out an impressive block of racing stateside for Coscoran, who clocked a huge 1500m personal best of 3:37.98 in Boston a week earlier.

Coscoran will target a fast outing over 1500m at this month’s national indoors, where extra bonus points are available for Olympic qualification. “I’ll hopefully run fast. We’re in a position to make the Olympics, now that I’ve run 3:37 indoors.”

There were worrying signs for Mark English on his seasonal debut, the three-time European medallist unable to go with the pace in the men’s 800m and trailing home last in 1:52.94, a race won by world champion Donavan Brazier in 1:44.22. English was at a loss to explain his performance but he recently dealt with a hamstring issue and had just returned from a spell of altitude training in South Africa. He will be back in action at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Rhasidat Adeleke was in flying form at the AAI Games, the 17-year-old lowering her personal best over 60m to 7.36 seconds.