Irish hockey pull training camp over coronavirus concerns

The Irish women’s key training camp in Malaysia next month has been scrapped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus with coach Sean Dancer keen to see an alternative plan in place soon.

His panel returned from South Africa last week from their first camp of Olympic year and Dancer’s current preference is a return journey with Durban the potential host town.

That is because both China and Japan are also having to relocate their training for the time being with South Africa’s climate offering the most similar weather conditions to what will be met in Tokyo.

“It’s put everything in doubt, not just for us but for everyone,” Dancer told the Irish Examiner.

“We are working hard to get something else nailed down quickly but it will definitely be in that same window from March 16 to April 5.”

