Irish hockey pull training camp over coronavirus concerns

The Irish women’s key training camp in Malaysia next month has been scrapped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus with coach Sean Dancer keen to see an alternative plan in place soon.

Irish hockey pull training camp over coronavirus concerns
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 13:20 PM
Stephen Findlater

The Irish women’s key training camp in Malaysia next month has been scrapped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus with coach Sean Dancer keen to see an alternative plan in place soon.

His panel returned from South Africa last week from their first camp of Olympic year and Dancer’s current preference is a return journey with Durban the potential host town.

That is because both China and Japan are also having to relocate their training for the time being with South Africa’s climate offering the most similar weather conditions to what will be met in Tokyo.

“It’s put everything in doubt, not just for us but for everyone,” Dancer told the Irish Examiner.

“We are working hard to get something else nailed down quickly but it will definitely be in that same window from March 16 to April 5.”

Earlier today it was reported that

Read More:

They are among thousands of passengers who will be quarantined for two weeks on the Diamond Princess after 20 people tested positive for the infection.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportcoronavirusplace: malaysiaplace: south africaplace: durbanplace: chinaplace: japanplace: tokyoperson: sean dancerperson: dancerevent: olympicorganisation: irish examiner

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices