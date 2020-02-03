Patrick Mahomes guides Kansas City Chiefs to first Super Bowl since 1970

The Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes guides Kansas City Chiefs to first Super Bowl since 1970
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 07:05 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP, threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas City rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.

The win is the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970.

“I didn’t play to my liking in the third quarter. But the guys believed in me, gave me confidence and we kept fighting and we found a way to win it in the end,” Mahomes said after the game.

“It’s amazing just to be here. It’s surreal.

“We’ll enjoy this for a long time.”

Meanwhile San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan remained upbeat despite the loss.

“Win or lose, today doesn’t change how I feel about our team,” Shanahan said.

“I’m proud of the guys, what they did all year. I’m proud of what they did today.”

After San Francisco opened the scoring with a field goal, Mahomes put the Chiefs in front in the seventh minute with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

San Francisco responded strongly in the second quarter as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a 15 yard pass to see the scores levelled at 10-all headed into half time.

The 49ers had all the momentum through the third quarter and appeared to have one hand on the Frank Lombardi trophy when Raheem Mostert closed out the quarter with a one yard rushing touchdown.

However, with his side trailing 20-10, Mahomes saved his best for last, connecting on two passing touchdowns to give the Chiefs the lead with 2.44 left to play.

A 38-yard rushing touchdown from Damien Williams a minute later was enough to seal the comeback victory for Kansas City.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportsuper bowlplace: hard rock stadiumplace: miami, floridaperson: patrick mahomesperson: mahomesperson: kyle shanahanperson: shanahanperson: jimmy garoppoloperson: kyle juszczykperson: frank lombardiperson: raheem mostertperson: damien williamsevent: super bowlevent: super bowl ivevent: superbowl2020_large.jpgorganisation: kansas city chiefsorganisation: san francisco 49ersorganisation: chiefsorganisation: kansas cityorganisation: chiefs’organisation: san francisco

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices