Fighting Irish get off to impressive start in Sofia

Former World Elite champion Kellie Harrington will be aiming to build on Ireland’s impressive start at the 71st Strandja multi-nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Fighting Irish get off to impressive start in Sofia
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 22:31 PM
Bernard O’Neill

Former World Elite champion Kellie Harrington will be aiming to build on Ireland’s impressive start at the 71st Strandja multi-nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Dublin lightweight meets Poland’s European Elite finalist Aneta Rygielska on Wednesday in her first bout since missing the European Games final last June with a hand injury.

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh, Christina Desmond, Ceire Smith, Aoife O’Rourke, George Bates, and Kiril Afanasev won their preliminary round bouts on the opening day of competition on Tuesday.

Antrim featherweight Walsh outpointed America’s Gutierrez Guadaloupe, a former pro fighter who had ex-Irish head coach Billy Walsh, the USA chief seconds, working her corner.

Roscommon middleweight O’Rourke, the current European Elite champion, beat Sweden’s Love Holgersson but Galway super-heavy Antoine O Griofa lost to Italy’s two-time Olympic finalist Clemente Russo.

Meanwhile, Dundalk southpaw Amy Broadhurst, who’s doubling up at lightweight with Harrington, is in against a familiar foe on Wednesday.

The European U22 champion meets Katie Taylor’s Rio 2016 conqueror Mira Potkonen who beat Broadhurst at the World and European Championships last year.

The Irish squad are building toward the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 which begin in London on March 13.

Some 77 Olympic places — 50 men and 27 women — will be up for grabs in London.

More in this section

The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
courtssportboxingplace: sofiaplace: irelandplace: sofia, bulgariaplace: polandplace: americaplace: roscommonplace: londonperson: kellie harringtonperson: aneta rygielskaperson: michaela walshperson: christina desmondperson: ceire smithperson: aoife o’rourkeperson: george batesperson: kiril afanasevperson: walshperson: gutierrez guadaloupeperson: billy walshperson: o’rourkeperson: love holgerssonperson: antoine o griofaperson: clemente russoperson: amy broadhurstperson: harringtonperson: katie taylorperson: mira potkonenperson: broadhurstevent: european gamesevent: european eliteevent: olympicevent: rio 2016event: world and european championshipsevent: europeanevent: tokyo 2020organisation: galwayorganisation: italyorganisation: dundalk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices