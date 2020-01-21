High Court action resolved over suspension of St Vincent's basketball players

A High Court action taken by a well-known Dublin basketball club over a 30-day suspension imposed on 11 of its teams has been resolved.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 14:30 PM
Ann O’Loughlin

Last week St Vincent's Basketball Club in Dublin secured a temporary High Court injunction halting the imposition of a suspension imposed on its teams, including underage teams, and activities by the Dublin Men's Basketball Board (DMBB).

The injunction was granted on an ex-parte basis by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

The suspension related to issues including the registrations of a number of adult players by the club.

When the matter returned before the High Court today Anthony Thuillier Bl for the Glasnevin-based club said that proceedings have been resolved between the parties and case could be struck out.

The judge welcomed the resolution of the legal dispute.

No details of the settlement were given in open court. However it is understood that the club's suspension has been lifted pending the outcome of an appeal against the DMBB decision.

In its action, the club claimed that the suspension which was due to commence on January 13 last was "draconian" and had been imposed in breach of fair procedures.

It also claimed that it was shocked by the suspension by the DMBB, which is one of several area boards that organises local basketball competitions in Ireland. It further claims the decision was flawed and breached the rules of the sport's Irish governing body Basketball Ireland.

It appealed the decision to suspend its teams.

However, it sought a court order after it was informed by the defendant that the suspension would remain in force until the appeal has been determined.

That stance, it was claimed, went against Basketball Ireland's rules which stipulate that a proposed sanction should not take effect until the appeal is concluded.

The club said that the suspension would have a detrimental impact on its teams.

As well as playing in national competitions the club fields a total of 100 players in 11 teams in league and cup competitions run by the DMBB from the under 11's age group up to the adult Super League.

