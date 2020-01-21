Cycling: Sam Bennett wins first stage of Tour Down Under

Bennett, who signed a two-year deal with the Belgian team last month, held off Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close race to the line.

Cycling: Sam Bennett wins first stage of Tour Down Under
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 12:15 PM
Press Association

Ireland’s Sam Bennett won on his Deceuninck-Quick-Step debut to take the first stage of the Tour Down Under.

Bennett, who signed a two-year deal with the Belgian team last month, held off Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close race to the line.

The 29-year-old takes a four-second advantage over Belgium’s Philipsen into the next stage.

“It was definitely the work of the team that earned the win today,” said Bennett on the Tour Down Under website.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel the pressure coming to Deceuninck-Quick-Step and trying to get that first win.

“The guys did an absolutely fantastic job, kept me in a great position, and then executed the lead-out perfectly. Every one of them played a superb role today.”

The British duo of Chris Lawless and Simon Yates finished 12th and 26th respectively.

More in this section

The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
courtssportcyclingplace: irelandperson: sam bennettperson: bennettperson: jasper philipsenperson: erik baskaperson: -hansgroheperson: bora-hansgroheperson: philipsenperson: chris lawlessperson: simon yatesevent: tour down underevent: tour downorganisation: uae team emiratesorganisation: deceuninck-quick-step

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices