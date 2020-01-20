West Indies cruise to win to draw T20 series with Ireland

A 91 from Lendl Simmons helped the West Indies beat Ireland by nine wickets to draw their T20 series 1-1.

Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling were put in to bat at Basseterre, the former hitting five consecutive fours in the third over as the tourists reached 50 inside 3.2 overs.

But O’Brien’s innings came to an end two balls later when he holed out off Kieron Pollard for 36 from 18 balls.

Stirling fell shortly afterwards for 11 with Dwayne Bravo and Pollard both getting three wickets apiece as the tourists fell from 74 for 2 to 138 all out inside 19.1 overs.

Windies openers Simmons and Evin Lewis kept the scoreboard ticking over and reached 123 without loss at the half-way point, needing 16 runs from their remaining 60 balls.

Lewis (46) looked to seal the game with a six but his top edge found wicketkeeper Gary Wilson, leaving Simmons to score the winning runs with his tenth maximum of the innings.