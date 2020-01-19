Basketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bump

Pyrobel Killester produced the shock of the weekend in the Men’s Super League when defeating in-form DBS Eanna 86-73 at Coláiste Eanna.

Killester laid the foundation for this win with an incredible first-half performance that saw them command a 31-point interval lead 58-27.

Cup finalists Eanna did improve in the third quarter and reduced the deficit to 14 entering the final quarter, restricting Killester to a mere eight points in the third period.

The intensity remained coming down the stretch but Killester held firm and secured the points in style, much to the disappointment of Eanna coach Darren McGovern.

“Our first half display wasn’t good enough by any stretch of the imagination and to trail by 31 points at the break was almost an impossibility to pull back. On the other side of the coin we won the second half by 18 points but we need to assess how we performed so poorly in opening two quarters.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors put their off-court problems to one side when easily disposing of DCU Saints 103-78.

The Tralee side played champagne basketball in the opening half and surged into a 27-point lead and it was a case of going through the motions in the second half as this game was over as a contest long before the the final buzzer.

Belfast Star are really showing intent in recent games and they continued their impressive run to defeat Maree 76-59. In a game that was dominated by solid defence from both sides Star inspired by Keelan Cairns (20) and Delaney Blacklock (18) executed key baskets in the fourth quarter that saw off the westerners.

After the game the Star coach Adrian Fulton expressed his satisfaction with the result.

“We had to dig deep to get our win as Maree are a tough team to crack on their home court but the lads stood tall when the game hung in the balance.”

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin hosted cup finalists Griffith College Templeogue but went down 67-54. In another low-scoring game, the visitors led 30-28 at the break but in the second half Spanish star Xabier Arriaga found his shooting form that helped secure maximum points for the Dublin outfit.

For the Templeogue coach Mark Keenan this was a crucial win going into next weekend’s cup final against Eanna.

“Killorglin are a difficult team on their home court but just like the Neptune cup semi, we found a way to win and that should give the lads a boost going into the cup final,” Keenan said.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Super League leaders DCU Mercy showed their true form when winning away at WIT Wildcats 82-63. The Dubliners were shocked by Brunell in the National Cup semi-final last weekend but showed their class in this game and went in at the break with a 12-point interval lead 46-34.

In the second half DCU continued to play quality basketball and coach Mark Ingle was pleased with his side’s performance.

“The cup defeat was hard to take but that’s sport. You must move on and our performance against Wildcats was superb from start to finish.”

Cup finalists Pyrobel Killester didn’t have things all their own way before securing maximum points 67-54 at basement side Marble City Hawks.

Galway side Maree are having a superb season in the Women’s Super League and they produced another stellar performance when defeating Liffey Celtics 78-62.

Fr Mathew’s got back to winning ways when defeating IT Carlow 104-76 with veteran Grainne Dwyer leading their scoring with a 29-point contribution.

Meanwhile Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell’s 69-49 derby defeat to Ambassador UCC Glanmire came at a cost with teenage talent Katie Walsh picking up a serious finger injury with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

The game was held up for 25 minutes while medical staff from both teams and the Mardyke Arena attended to the distressed player before an ambulance removed her to hospital.

It places a major doubt over her participation in next Sunday’s National Cup final against Killester.

Brunell went into the game minus the injured Aryn McClure and with Lithunanian Greta Tamasanskaite ejected in the second quarter they never looked likely to topple their Cork rivals.