National Cup Finals schedule announced

The Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor Women's National Cup Final between Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Pyrobel Killester will tip off at 5.30pm on Sunday, January 26, at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

The Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men's National Cup final between DBS Éanna and Griffith College Templeogue will tip off on Saturday, January 25, at 8pm.

Both finals will be screened live on TG4.

The schedule for the national cup finals was confirmed today by Basketball Ireland.

The Hula Hoops IWA Wheelchair Basketball final between Killester WBC and Rebel Wheelers will get finals weekend action underway, tipping off at 6.30pm on Friday, January 24.

Portlaoise Panthers face Waterford Wildcats in the U18 Women's final at 8.30pm on Friday, while the Saturday programme begins with the Men's U20 meeting of Moycullen and UCD Marian at 11.30am.

Neptune face Belfast Star in the U18 Men's final at 1.30pm, with IT Carlow meeting Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the President's National Cup final at 3.30pm.

Sunday begins with the clash of Waterford Wildcats and UU Tigers in the women's U20 final, with Portlaoise Panthers meeting Trinity Meteors at 1.30pm in the Division One Final before the women's showpiece concludes the weekend's action.

Ticket information will be announced in the coming days.