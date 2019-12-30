'I'm not just turning up' - Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan believes Munguia taking him for granted

Cork middleweight Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan believes that Jaime Munguia's team are taking him for granted ahead of their 12-round showdown in Texas.

'I'm not just turning up' - Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan believes Munguia taking him for granted
Mon, 30 Dec, 2019 - 15:51
Bernard O’Neill

Cork middleweight Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan believes that Jaime Munguia's team are taking him for granted ahead of their 12-round showdown in Texas.

The Rebel orthodox meets the unbeaten Mexican WBO champion at the 64,000 capacity Alamodome in San Antonio on January 11.

O'Sullivan leaves for the USA on Thursday. He'll train in Boston for a few days with coach Packie Collins, brother of ex-World champion Steve, before heading to Texas.

Munguia, who is fighting at middleweight for the first time, has vowed to deliver in the 35th fight of his career which, while a non-title match, will open plenty of doors for O'Sullivan if he wins.

"I look forward to delivering a great fight for Mexico. Viva Mexico," said the 23-year-old Tijuana native who controversially retained his title on a majority decision over Kildare's Dennis Hogan last April.

Munguia is an overwhelming favourite with the bookies, while O'Sullivan generally priced at 8/1. But the Leesider, who has won 13 of his 14 outings in the USA, believes he can cause an upset.

"I'm going to fly to Boston on Thursday and spend a couple of days there training, said O'Sullivan. "I think they (Munguai's team) are taking it for granted, to be honest.

"I think it will be a tough ask for me, but I've been training all over Christmas, and I'm not going there to lose or turn up for a pay cheque.

"I'm not just turning up to be a participant. I'm going with the intention of winning. It's a massive fight for me, the biggest fight of my career against the undefeated world champion."

Packie Collins believes that Australia-based Dennis Hogan punched plenty of holes in Munguai's aura of invincibility earlier this year.

"Dennis pushed him close and if the fight weren't in Mexico, if Jaime weren't the champ, maybe Denis would have gotten the decision that night," said Collins.

"What Jaime shows me is that he's strong. He's very fit when he fights, he comes for it and loves a tear up. I'll get Spike ready to put on a good show."

More in this section

Jonathan Afolabi and Lorenzo Pirola 13/10/2020 Dream very much alive for Ireland U21s despite defeat, manager Jim Crawford insists
World 4 x 1 mile relay record attempt How four Irish athletics greats put aside their rivalries for a world record that still stands today
Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
courtssportboxingcork

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices