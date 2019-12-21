21-year-old is first Irishman to qualify for Olympics in Taekwon-do

A martial artist from Tallaght will become the first Irishman to compete in Taekwon-do at the Olympics.

21-year-old Jack Woolley heard the news yesterday. He has held a black belt since he was 11-years-old and trains with the South Dublin Taekwon-do Club.

He said he plans to focus all of his training on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I'm delighted. It's been four years of really hard work, but to be known as the first person to ever qualify from Ireland in the sport, it's crazy but I'm really proud of myself.

"I've worked really hard, obviously, not many people can say that they've gone to the Olympics, never mind be the first person to ever qualify for their country in a certain sport."