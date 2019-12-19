Dubliner Eoin Morgan lands €650k contract to play in seven-week IPL next year

Morgan didn't play in the competition last season but returns to the highly lucrative tournament that will be used by man of the world's top stars as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup next year.

Dubliner Eoin Morgan lands €650k contract to play in seven-week IPL next year
Thu, 19 Dec, 2019 - 21:12
Press Association

England cricket captain Eoin Morgan has been selected to play in next season's Indian Premier League (IPL) - with the Dubliner signing with the Kolkata Knight Riders in a move that will earn the World Cup winner €650,000 for his services in the seven-week tournament.

Morgan didn't play in the competition last season but returns to the highly lucrative tournament that will be used by man of the world's top stars as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup next year.

Elsewhere, all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive England player in the IPL as he was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for €690,000.

Curran was a success for Kings XI Punjab in last year’s tournament, but has been poached by Chennai for the 2020 version.

Australia bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive non-Indian player in the auction when he was sold to the Knight Riders for a massive €1.87m.

His Australia team-mate Glenn Maxwell, recently revealed to be suffering with his mental health, also broke the million-pound barrier, heading to Kings XI Punjab for €1.2m.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportcricketplace: australiaperson: eoin morganperson: morganperson: sam curranperson: curranperson: pat cumminsperson: glenn maxwellevent: iplevent: t20 world cupevent: indian premier leagueorganisation: kolkata knight ridersorganisation: englandorganisation: chennai super kingsorganisation: kings xi punjaborganisation: chennaiorganisation: knight riders

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices