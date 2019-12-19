Dubliner Eoin Morgan lands €650k contract to play in seven-week IPL next year

England cricket captain Eoin Morgan has been selected to play in next season's Indian Premier League (IPL) - with the Dubliner signing with the Kolkata Knight Riders in a move that will earn the World Cup winner €650,000 for his services in the seven-week tournament.

Morgan didn't play in the competition last season but returns to the highly lucrative tournament that will be used by man of the world's top stars as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup next year.

Elsewhere, all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive England player in the IPL as he was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for €690,000.

Curran was a success for Kings XI Punjab in last year’s tournament, but has been poached by Chennai for the 2020 version.

Australia bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive non-Indian player in the auction when he was sold to the Knight Riders for a massive €1.87m.

His Australia team-mate Glenn Maxwell, recently revealed to be suffering with his mental health, also broke the million-pound barrier, heading to Kings XI Punjab for €1.2m.