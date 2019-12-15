Cork's Ciaran Teehan hails 'dream come true' win at World Championships

Ciaran Teehan made a splash in the world of darts when he beat Ross Smith in the first round of the World Championships.

The Cork man produced a 3-0 win to cap a memorable debut at Alexandra Palace.

After beating Smith, who is ranked 49 on the PDC Order of Merit, Teehan will now take on Mervyn King - ranked 19.

Speaking to Trevor Welch on The Score on Cork's 96FM, Teehan said he was delighted with the win.

"To win 3-0 in just unreal," said the Cork native.

"I went there obviously to win, but to win 3-0 is just a dream come true.

WINNER!



What a debut for Ciaran Teehan who whitewashes Ross Smith!



UP NEXT 📺 Brendan Dolan v Nitin Kumar pic.twitter.com/t4ZWgVM61M — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2019

"I just hope I'll be able to keep going now from here."

Teehan said to get to the World Championships at the age of 20 was "unreal".

He said nerves had set in a few days before his match but he arrived at the venue early to get some practice in to help him relax.

"I just went up there really and enjoyed it. The crowd were brilliant.

"A load of people from Cork came over and my family and friends.

"I was delighted to do them proud. It's a big thing for my family and friends even to get through the first round."

Teehan hailed his next opponent King as an experienced player but said: "I think if I throw my best game I have a great chance I can get through him."

He said he thinks he can play better and hopes to get deeper into the competition.

The 20-year-old said the first-round win is an experience that will stand to him going forward.