Josh McErlean and James Roe claim top motorsport awards

The motorsport careers of Derry’s Josh McErlean and Kildare’s James Roe Jnr. received a major boost in terms of finance and prestige after they were honoured at the MIS Motorsport Champions of Irish Motorsport awards ceremony at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin yesterday.

McErlean (20) was named the Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year winner and Roe Jnr (21) a runner-up in 2018, scooped the Young Racing Driver of the Year award and the Sexton Trophy.

Kilrea’s McErlean drove a Peugeot 208 R2 to victory in the British Junior Rally Championship with category wins on the West Cork, Pirelli International and Ulster rallies.

He receives support to the value of €100,000 for the 2020 season, €50,000 of which is funded by Sport Ireland, Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs and a further €50,000 pledged by the Team Ireland Foundation.

This season Roe has concentrated on the F3 Americas Championship Powered by Honda and won Road America on his way to claiming fifth place in the championship while he assisted his Global Racing Group team win the Team Championship, he receives support to the value of €50,000.

Meanwhile, the Manley Memorial Trophy for the International Driver of the Year went to Derry’s Callum Devine, winner of the FIA Celtic Trophy.