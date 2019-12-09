Tralee hit the heights to demolish Neptune

Champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors produced their best basketball of the season in the Men’s Super League to demolish Coughlan C&S Neptune 98-76 at a packed Tralee Sports Complex.

Paul Dick (21) dictated the first half to help his team command a 54-44 interval lead.

At times this season the Warriors have shown incredible intensity in defence and in the third quarter they restricted Neptune to a mere 12 points to put this game to bed.

It was a case of closing out proceedings coming down the stretch as Neptune couldn’t match the class of the Warriors, much to the disappointment of player coach Lehmon Colbert.

Colbert said: “We were never allowed get into our rhythm and we have no excuses as we were defeated by a better team and we have some work to do on the training court in the coming weeks.”

Griffith College Templeogue have put themselves firmly back in the title race with an impressive 101-87 win over joint-leaders Eanna.

After a magnificent opening half, Templeogue commanded a 54-52 lead and the game still hung in the balance entering the final quarter, when they led 77-76.

Templeogue increased the pressure coming down the stretch and with Jason Killeen (26) giving a man of the match performance they outscored Eanna 24-10 much to the delight of coach Mark Keenan.

“I am thrilled with the manner we finished the game as Eanna produced some solid basketball in the opening three quarters, but we found a way to win,” Keenan said.

Belfast Star returned to winning ways when defeating DCU Saints 85-69, with their American duo Delaney Blaylock (21) and Ben Marello (19) leading their scoring.

It has been a tough three weeks for Star that saw them eliminated from the National Cup but coach Adrian Fulton was pleased to see his side show glimpses of their best form.

We were excellent at times and although we are not back playing our best basketball, there are signs of a resurgence.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were made battle before overcoming Moycullen 87-84, with American Alann Thomas contributing 28 points for the south Kerry side.

It took extra-time to separate UCD Marian and Killester after the sides finished at 82 points.

In extra-time UCD, inspired by Mike Garrow, won it 97-83.

In the big Women’s Super League clash, leaders DCU Mercy defeated in-form Ambassador UCC Glanmire 85-72 in a thrilling game at the DCU Complex.

DCU led 48-44 at the break and inspired by player of the match Meredith Burkhall (34) they had surged into a 12-point lead after the third quarter.

After closing out the game, coach Mark Ingle praised his troops.

“It was a great game of basketball and my players really showed hunger when it could have gone either way, but we will take the win and move on as no trophies are handed out at Christmas time.”

Disappointed Glanmire coach Mark Scannell was philosophical about his team’s performance:“We just couldn’t keep up the momentum and Burkhall killed us at the post.

“But we are further ahead than many people expected and now it’s a case of moving on and getting ready for Maree next Saturday.”

Singleton Supervalu Brunell’s season has been disappointing and they lost 96-66 at Maxol WIT Wildcats, with Sinead Deegan and Jasmine Walker both contributing 17 points each for the winners.

Pyrobel Killester inflicted a second defeat on Fr Mathews in the space of a week when they ran out 63-55 winners.

The Cork side went into the game minus Grainne Dwyer who is recovering from an ankle injury, picked up in the cup defeat but Killester finished well to grind out a crucial win.

Marble City Hawks are still in search of their first win following their 67-55 home defeat to Liffey Celtics who had an impressive game-high 32 points from American Kylee Smith.

Galway side Maree are having a great debut season in the Women’s Super League and they continued their winning sequence with a 72-58 win at IT Carlow with Claire Rockall chipping in with 22 points.