Spurs down Kings in overtime

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 points and had 13 rebounds in his return from injury to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 105-104 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

San Antonio trailed the visitors by nine points with less than two minutes to go in regulation time before rallying to force extra time.

The Kings missed no fewer than four shots in their last possession in overtime as the Spurs hung on for the win.

Buddy Hield finished with 23 points for the Kings.

In Chicago, the Golden State Warriors scored a thrilling 100-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Glenn Robinson III finished with 20 points for the Warriors and scored the go-ahead basket before Chicago’s Zach LaVine missed a three-pointer in the final seconds.

The under-performing Warriors have now beaten the Bulls for the second time this season – their only two wins in their past nine games.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Bucks to their 14th straight victory, with a 119-91 rout of the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Celebrating his 25th birthday, Antetokounmpo made 11 of 20 shots and had his 21st double-double of the season.

Milwaukee led by as much as 41 points and extended their longest winning streak since winning 16 consecutive games over two seasons in 1973.

The Los Angeles Lakers scored a crushing 136-113 win at the Portland Trail Blazers, with Anthony Davis scoring 39 points and LeBron James adding 31.

It was the 11th straight away win for the Lakers, who have lost just three games this season and sit on top of the Western Conference standings.

In others games, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 139-127 in overtime, the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 108-95 and the Brooklyn Nets won 111-104 at the Charlotte Hornets. The Detroit Pistons won 108-101 at home to the Indiana Pacers, the Miami Heat defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 112-103, and the Orlando Magic won 93-87 at the Cleveland Cavaliers.