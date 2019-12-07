In a desert for gambling, smart money’s on Anthony Joshua

At one particular press engagement this week, in a bid to break the ice at the beginning of a media huddle with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, one member of the visiting press asked: ‘So... who’s your money on?’

In a kingdom where gambling is a crime, it was not exactly the most auspicious of starts but then again Saudi Arabia is a place, we are told, pushing hard to change. The prince, by the way, could not confidently back either man. Nor is he legally allowed to.

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr was the fight they wanted over here. The kingdom’s General Sport Authority are desperately hoping to use participation in sports like boxing to get their population fit and healthy. The strategy is to lure major fights to the country to help kickstart that.

There was no bigger fight available than Ruiz-Joshua for the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles currently sit with Ruiz, who clinched them with a stunning victory in New York back on June 1.

As ever, we have been told the heavyweight title remains the greatest prize in sport throughout this week and that may still be true.

That is exactly why the likes of Amnesty International have criticised the decision to take such an important occasion to a country who, they say, only want to harness the event as part of their aggressive ‘sportswashing’, which deflects attention from the country’s human rights policies. “The fight is being staged against a backdrop of worsening repression in Saudi Arabia,” one Amnesty spokesperson said this week.

Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn, for their part, have kept that talk at arm’s length. In a sport like boxing, never a standard-bearer for morality, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

Joshua will make around three times more than his previous highest purse — the €21.5m he banked for taking on Ruiz six months ago — for facing the Mexican-American again. Hearn, meanwhile, simply points out his job is to get his client the most amount of money possible for putting his life on the line.

“In a brutal sport like boxing,” he said. “Nobody can tell a fighter where they should or shouldn’t fight.” Hearn has also predicted that Saudi Arabia, which also hosted George Groves against Callum Smith and Amir Khan against Billy Dib in the past 18 months, will become a genuine boxing destination. No other venue can compete with the money on offer and no amount of outcry from Amnesty is likely to prevent a fighter from cashing in.

But these are still early days and it is impossible to ignore the magnitude of this event, one of the biggest fights involving a British fighter of this generation, has been lost slightly here in the dunes. It seems none of the locals know about it whatsoever and the Visa process, cost of flights, accommodation and everything else, has kept many potential travelling fans away.

Having boxed in front of an aggregate live crowd of more than 300,000 in a little over two years, Joshua is without doubt the biggest ticket seller in the long and storied history of boxing. In Saudi, however, only around 3,000 Brits, most ex-pats from places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will attend at the hastily-erected Diriyah Arena on the western outskirts of the capital Riyadh. It’s a shame.

This is a truly brilliant rematch between the beaten champion and the short, fat, late stand-in who transformed his life forever with a few vicious swings of his his fists six months back. Hearn argues that staging a fight of such intrigue in a place like Saudi is a masterstroke but as fight week rumbled on there was a feeling that this should be in Las Vegas or Wembley Stadium where the buzz would have catapulted boxing back to the attention of the masses.

But maybe for Joshua this is perfect and the slightly subdued feeling will make his job easier on the night. The pressure on the London 2012 Olympic champion, dropped four times before he was stopped in the seventh round back in June, could not be any higher. People such as Lennox Lewis and David Haye have even suggested that another defeat would be career-ending. He does not agree, nor is he feeling the heat here in the desert.

“I’m not nervous at all, I’m confident,” said Joshua, visibly leaner and lighter than he was before the first fight.

“I definitely wasn’t nervous for the first Ruiz fight either. In fact, I don’t ever think I’ve been nervous you know. I’ve probably been more nervous before sparring. It’s about the pressure of performing.

I’ve got to be sharp for every second of that round which will ultimately revert into what I do on fight night. There is so much pressure on performing in sparring, however many rounds. Training is the hardest part, I think and that’s why I’m never nervous before a fight because I put in so much work in the gym.

“I trap myself in a dungeon so I feel like I’m an experiment in a lab. Then I come and present my effort to you and that’s why I put so much pressure on myself.

“Behind closed doors, I swear I work so hard mentally and physically to try and stay at the top. As soon as I wake up in the morning I’m listening to stuff that has relevance to mental strength. The minute before I go to sleep I’m just thinking boxing.” He has not, however, considered the consequences of another defeat to Ruiz, who remains an underdog with bookies in regions where gambling is allowed.

“It will definitely be catastrophic if I lose but I’m not even thinking about losing,” Joshua adds. “It will be big business when I win.

“As bad as it would be when I lost, is as great as it will be when I win. I need to keep focusing on the keys to win.”

A long and exhaustive training camp at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield has resulted in the lightest Joshua for more than five years as he weighed in at 237lbs, nearly 10lbs lighter than he was in New York six months ago. He has not been so light since he beat Denis Bakhtov back in October 2014.

In stark contrast, Ruiz has gained a staggering 15lbs in the intervening months meaning he tipped the scales at 20st 3lbs, which his heaviest since his second professional fight a decade ago. It is worth nothing he weighed in wearing shoes and a sombrero.

“He’s a big lad isn’t he?” said Joshua afterwards. “But it’s not about weight, it’s about hitting and not getting hit. It’s the sweet science.

“After the first fight, I knew my mistakes and that’s why I congratulated him, well done, hats off. I wasn’t low because I know I’m better than that.

“In my training camp, I’m a teacher now as well because I study the game. It’s about having that relationship with your coach where there are things I want to do and things that he has to respect and things he wants to do. We finally got to a stage where we got it in and pencilled it in.

I feel confident. I’m going to punish him.

There is a danger, however, that what comes naturally to Joshua was irreversibly altered that night in New York when his cloak of invincibility was ripped away. He will only really find out what remains once the bell goes in the open-air of Diriyah tonight.

Given what he’s already achieved, even a Saudi prince would think twice about betting against him.

‘I don’t want these beautiful belts to go away’

Many Robles, Ruiz Jr’s trainer: “Not knowing Andy Ruiz, that was a big mistake (by Joshua first time out), because Andy Ruiz is a complete fighter who has a chin. He has heart, which is something you can’t teach and he’s used to fighting guys like Anthony Joshua. One thing that we’ve been working on quite a bit has been his defence. Overall, with him being more aggressive and being a combination puncher, it’s defense and footwork, and angles. You’ll be able to see that Saturday night. You’ll see more of Andy Ruiz as far as him being an overall fighter.”

Ruiz Jr himself: “I don’t want these beautiful belts to go away. Remember I’ve been doing this since I was six, it’s finally paying off, and no way I’m going let these belts go. I’m going to die trying, and do anything that’s possible to get that victory. It’s been a long journey, long roller coaster in my life, and no way I’m going to let these go.”

Anthony Joshua: “Me and Andy are very different, but like everyone in this room we have time. I just have to use my time and as soon as I got back from New York I got that commitment back, got into shape, I didn’t lose any heart, didn’t lose any fire in my belly, started hitting the heavy bag, preparing for this day. I’m actually really looking forward to it. No fear in my heart, no fear in my eyes. I’m just looking forward to putting on a show, and I’m confident.”

Robert McCracken, Anthony Joshua’s trainer: “Anthony is in a much better place than last time at this stage, and I’m much happier with where he’s at. For Andy Ruiz we had about five week notice for the last fight, at the same time Anthony’s opponent pulled out, so we had to restructure and change things, but with Ruiz’s ability that isn’t easy to do, but that isn’t an excuse. The right man won on the night, they both had 12 weeks to prepare for this fight, I think it’s a level playing field now. I think it you will see the real AJ on Saturday night and see a great performance.”

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce: “I think Ruiz might need to be rescued. I think if Joshua has his confidence back we may see Joshua win and Ruiz rescued from his bravery late in the fight.”

Hall of fame promoter Bob Arum: “I like Ruiz to win again. He is really an under-rated guy. His low centre of gravity works well against a big heavyweight and his hand speed is phenomenal. His style plays to Joshua’s weaknesses.”

Paulie Malignaggi, two-division champion, Showtime analyst: “I see a meaner Joshua with a chip on his shoulder anxious to prove that writing him off was a mistake. I see him better prepared for situations where the fight reaches uncomfortable moments. I see both guys bringing out the best in each other because now both guys know how tough this could be and what is on the line. And most importantly both guys now realize how dangerous the other can be, so they both come in with an edge to their mental game. Joshua by KO.”

Wayne McCullough, former bantamweight champion, trainer: “I think Ruiz wins again unless Joshua makes an adjustment from last fight, which he desperately needs to do. Ruiz will have more confidence so may leave himself open. Joshua has got to keep his hands up and block the looping shots that hurt him the last time. If he doesn’t, then Ruiz will get the stoppage around four or five rounds. If Joshua gets the win then the third fight is on.”