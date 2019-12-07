Maeve Gallagher adds another international string to bow

Beyond a certain age, cutting it at international level is typically an all-consuming activity. It’s an aspiration that requires so much of you that there usually isn’t the time or energy left for much else in life.

So when an 18-year-old can juggle international careers in three different sports, it’s nothing short of extraordinary. To Maeve Gallagher, though, it’s just normal.

A native of Swinford in Mayo, she represented Ireland in triathlon and cycling already this year and tomorrow in Lisbon, Portugal, she will make her debut at the European Cross Country Championships.

All this while dealing with the looming presence of the Leaving Cert, which she will sit next June at St Joseph’s in Castlebar.

“I come from a sports-mad background, so not being involved in any kind of sport wasn’t really an option in my house,” she says of her childhood. “I did basketball, soccer, Gaelic. I tried everything and the one I loved most was running.”

She progressed rapidly in her teenage years at Swinford AC and later discovered cycling and swimming, and so triathlon became a natural progression. These days she keeps up all three, putting in 13-14 hours a week of training. It may sound hefty for an 18-year-old, but Gallagher says it’s quite low for a triathlete.

“Since I have school I can’t afford to go out on a four-hour cycle ride, so most of my sessions would be short and sweet: get the intensity in, keep it good quality,” she says. “It’s still just a balancing act. Do the study, get to school, and I’ve to manage my time quite well, which will help me later on in life.”

Her older brother Conor, a UCD scholarship student, is also an accomplished cyclist, and her two younger brothers are equally sports-mad, so she’s never short of training partners. Twice a week she rises at 6am to put in a swim session before school. Most days involve two sessions of some sort, her focus rotating with the seasons.

“During the winter it’s more on cross country as I usually take a break from the bike,” she says. “In the summer, my main focus is on triathlons as I’m lucky enough to travel abroad with Triathlon Ireland.”

Having reached an age where many young athletes choose to specialise, why does she continue with all three?

“I feel the sports complement each other a lot,” she says.

My swimming training gives me great endurance for the bike and running, and the speed on the bike and running complement each other. Also, when you get bored of doing one thing, you can do another: I love the variety.

In August, Gallagher competed in an Olympic test event in Tokyo for Triathlon Ireland. In September, she raced at the World Cycling Championships in Yorkshire. Her chance was scuppered by two crashes in the junior road race, although she still got back on her bike to finish 25th.

“I’ll never forget it,” she says. The damage sustained in those crashes lingered, causing her to make a late start to cross country training.

“Thankfully I didn’t break anything but it was quite a lot of bruising. I got a lot of road rash burns all along my leg so it took a long time to recover.”

The aerobic training stood to her, Gallagher finishing third in the U20 women’s race at last month’s National Cross Country Championships, booking her place on the Irish team for the Europeans.

Looking further down the line, she’ll likely stay in Ireland next year and continue her progression from a home base, her college choice to be decided. But for now, all that matters for one of the most promising talents in Irish sport is tomorrow in Lisbon.

“I’m excited, it’s a huge honour representing Ireland,” she says. “I don’t know what to expect, but I love cross country so I’ll go out and give it my best shot.”

Team Ireland

Men’s Senior: Conor Bradley, City of Derry Spartans AC; Damien Landers, Ennis Track AC; Eoin Everard, Kilkenny City Harriers AC; Kevin Maunsell, Clonmel AC; Liam Brady, Tullamore Harriers AC; Sean Tobin, Clonmel AC.

Women’s Senior: Aoibhe Richardson, Kilkenny City Harriers AC; Ciara Mageean, City of Lisburn AC; Fionnuala McCormack, Kilcoole AC; Fionnuala Ross, Armagh AC; Mary Mulhare, Portlaoise AC; Una Britton, Kilcoole AC.

Men’s U23: Brian Fay, Raheny Shamrock AC; Cathal Doyle, Clonliffe Harriers AC; Cormac Dalton, Mullingar Harriers AC; David McGlynn, Waterford AC; Jack O’Leary, Mullingar Harriers AC; Peter Lynch, Kilkenny City Harriers AC.

Women’s U23: Claire Fagan, Mullingar Harriers AC; Eilish Flanagan, Carmen runners ; Fian Sweeney, Dublin City Harriers AC; Roisin Flanagan, Carmen runners; Sorcha McAlister, Westport AC; Stephanie Cotter, West Muskerry AC.

Men’s U20: Daragh McElhinney, Bantry AC; Jamie Battle, Mullingar Harriers AC; Keelan Kilrehill, Moy Valley AC; Shay McEvoy, Kilkenny City Harriers AC; Thomas McStay, Galway City Harriers AC; Efrem Gidey, Clonliffe Harriers.

Women’s U20: Aoife ÓCuill, St. Coca’s AC; Danielle Donegan, Tullamore Harriers AC; Eimear Maher, Dundrum South Dublin AC; Jodie McCann, Dublin City Harriers AC; Maeve Gallagher, Swinford AC; Sarah Kelly, Inisowen AC.

Mixed Relay: Amy O’Donoghue, Emerald AC ; John Travers, Donore Harriers AC; Luke McCann, Dublin City Harriers AC; Nadia Power, Templeogue AC.