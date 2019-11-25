Basketball: No Mercy as marvellous Maree shock DCU

Maree ended DCU Mercy’s unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League with a stunning 72-70 win at Calasanctius College.

The westerners trailed for the majority of the game but took command coming down the stretch, with Fiona Scally (19) and Claire Rockall (17) leading the charge on the Dublin outfit.

It has been a tremendous season for DCU Mercy and despite losing their first game of the season, coach Mark Ingle was gracious in defeat.

“The bottom line we knew coming up here that Maree would be a difficult side as they ran us close in the cup on our home court and they showed tremendous resilience when the game hung in the balance.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire produced the performance of the weekend when easily disposing of Killester 95-75.

The Cork side were simply awesome in the first half and commanded a 35-point interval lead — 52-17.

In the second half it was a case of going through the motions for Glanmire, with coach Mark Scannell using his full complement of players.

“I am delighted as we tried a few different offences but in reality, our defence in the first half paved the way to gain control of this game.”

In the Cork derby, Fr Mathews won a disappointing game against Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell where they ran out 75-64 winners.

Maxol WIT Wildcats had little difficulty beating basement side Marble City Hawks 73-43 and Liffey Celtics barren run ended at IT Carlow 73-58 that ended a five-game losing sequence.

In the Men’s Super League, Coughlan C & S Neptune produced a stunning fourth quarter to defeat Belfast Star 89-84 in thrilling game at the Neptune Stadium.

The northerners led the majority of the game and had a nine-point lead entering the final quarter but former UCC Demons star guard Kyle Hosford produced his best basketball of the season and led his team to a crucial win.

The mood in the Neptune camp was naturally upbeat as player-coach Lehmon Colbert reflected on his team’s incredible courage.

“Although we turned the ball over too many teams in the first threequarters my players didn’t panic and coming down the stretch, we got back doing what we do best.”

It was evident Colbert is still suffering with an elbow injury and with Saturday’s National cup quarter-final away clash against DCU Saints looming the Neptune chief is in a race to be fit.

“My elbow is hurting right now but its back to getting some more physio as I didn’t intend playing that amount of minutes tonight but our Victory Scholar Peter Hoffman got into foul trouble early.”

The look on the face of the Belfast Star coach Adrian Fulton afterwards said it all.

“This was a frustrating loss as we dominated this game for so long and suddenly our game plan went out the window and we allowed Neptune score at will in the last quarter.”

Star went into the game minus American Ben Marello but with fellow Delaney Blaylock returning from injury they were able to have a professional in their side.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions are still looking for their first win following their 76-70 home loss to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Lions shot the lights out in the opening quarter and raced into a 31-13 lead before the Warriors responded to the wake-up call to produce a storming fourth quarter that saw them outscore their opponents 25-9.

At the top of Men’s Division One, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig came from 19 points down to defeat LYIT Donegal 87-83. The Cork side remain the only unbeaten side across all leagues.