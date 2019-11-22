Floyd Mayweather Jr announces he will come out of retirement in 2020

Floyd Mayweather Jr has said he is coming out of retirement.

The 42-year-old American has not fought since the 50th fight and 50th win of his career in August 2017.

That was over UFC star Conor McGregor, a bout fought under boxing rules.

A rematch, possibly under UFC rules, has long been touted, as have traditional ring returns against a number of opponents.

In an Instagram post, Mayweather – a five-weight world champion – simply said: “Coming out of retirement in 2020”.

And hinting that his claimed return will be something more than a boxing one, he posted another picture with UFC boss Dana White, who helped promote the McGregor fight, saying the pair were “working together again”.