Floyd Mayweather Jr announces he will come out of retirement in 2020
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 09:08 AM
Floyd Mayweather Jr has said he is coming out of retirement.

The 42-year-old American has not fought since the 50th fight and 50th win of his career in August 2017.

That was over UFC star Conor McGregor, a bout fought under boxing rules.

A rematch, possibly under UFC rules, has long been touted, as have traditional ring returns against a number of opponents.

In an Instagram post, Mayweather – a five-weight world champion – simply said: “Coming out of retirement in 2020”.

And hinting that his claimed return will be something more than a boxing one, he posted another picture with UFC boss Dana White, who helped promote the McGregor fight, saying the pair were “working together again”.

