Streimikyte fifth in gruelling 1500m at World Para Athletics Championships

Ireland's Greta Streimikyte finished fifth in a gruelling T13 1500m that took place under the full glare of the Dubai sun at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Streimikyte fifth in gruelling 1500m at World Para Athletics Championships
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 14:49 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland's Greta Streimikyte finished fifth in a gruelling T13 1500m that took place under the full glare of the Dubai sun at the World Para Athletics Championships.

It was anticipated to be a tactical race but Moroccan athlete Fatima El Idrissi surprised the field when she pushed the pace in the second lap and opened a gap that none of the other athletes could make up.

Streimikyte, who had looked comfortable in fourth position until El Idrissi’s break, was among those who tried to cut into the Moroccan’s lead but with the energy sapped from her legs, she ultimately fell adrift to finish fifth in a time of 4:48:75.

A disappointed Streimikyte refused to blame the Dubai heat for her finish.

"When you are out there you don’t really think about it and I did train a lot during the same period - I tried to adapt as best as I can during the time that I was here. I can’t blame the heat because, at the end of the day, we were all in the same boat," she said.

Tomorrow will mark the final day of competition with a welcome return for Michael McKillop in the T38 1500m final. The world champion has been out of competition since he won this same event back in 2017 where he suffered the injury that has seen him miss the two intervening years. McKillop will be joined in that race by David Leavy, who will be competing at his first World Championships.

Mary Fitzgerald will also be making her worlds debut when she becomes the final Irish athlete to enter the competition to compete in the F40 Shot Put.

Day 9 Irish athlete schedule

Michael McKillop and David Leavy, Men’s 1500m T38 Final (3:41pm Irish time)

Mary Fitzgerald, Women’s F40 Shot Put (4:28pm Irish time)

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssportathleticsplace: irelandplace: dubai sunplace: dubaiperson: streimikyteperson: greta streimikyteperson: fatima el idrissiperson: el idrissiperson: michael mckillopperson: mckillopperson: david leavyperson: mary fitzgeraldevent: world para athletics championshipsevent: world championshipsevent: shot put

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices