Super Saints end Eanna winning run

DCU Saints, aided by the terrific Michael Bonaparte, produced a Super League masterclass to end Eanna’s unbeaten run 70-55. Saints played superb defence in the first half and with veteran American Bonaparte posing problems, they deservedly went in with a 10-point lead 43-33.

In the second half Eanna battled hard to get back in the game but the Saints held firm and were full value for their 15-point win as coach Mark Kiernan praised his troops.

The guys played some superb basketball and to restrict a quality team like Eanna to 55 points shows our commitment in defence from start to finish.

Griffith College Templeogue also suffered a shock 83-71 defeat when going down to Maree in Galway. The westerners have a good record on their home court and laid the foundation for this win with a superb first half that saw them surge into an 18-point interval lead.

Templeogue improved in the second half but were always chasing the game, much to the disappointment of coach Mark Keenan.

“After our recent good run this was a disappointing result but credit to Maree they shot the ball exceptionally well.”

The consistent form of champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors continued at the packed Tralee Sports Complex when they easily accounted for Moycullen. The result was never in doubt as the Warriors dominated from start to finish, with a 20-point contribution from Jonathon Lawton leading their charge.

Coughlan C&S Neptune suffered their second consecutive defeat when going down 82-70 at home to Pyrobel Killester. The Leesiders will rue their four point tally in the third quarter as player-coach Lehmon Colbert was left to frustrated following another disappointing performance.

I am gutted in the manner we played but the buck stops with me and I will be doing everything to get us back playing the basketball we are capable of.

The mood in the Killester camp was positive as coach Brian O’Malley reflected on his team’s win.

“There were aspects of the game that were good and some phases not so good but when you beat a good Neptune side on their home court you are doing something right.”

Belfast Star’s new American signing Ben Marello is certainly showing his class as his game-high 27-points helped Star to an impressive 85-78 win over UCD Marian.

The northerners are a solid side on their home court and coach Adrian Fulton was delighted with their latest win.

“When you play UCD Marian the intensity is always high and the guys showed up and played solid basketball that earned us the win.”

In the Women’s Super League, DCU Mercy remain unbeaten following a 76-62 win at Fr Mathews. Despite getting a good start, DCU Mercy were hauled back by a determined Mathews side but entering the final quarter they closed the game out in style with American Ashley Russell leading their scoring on 22 points.

For coach Mark Ingle the result was encouraging but he wasn’t overly impressed with his side’s performance.

We didn’t find our true rhythm but the positive side is we executed key baskets at the start of the fourth quarter that finally killed off Fr Mathews.

Reflected Mathews coach James Fleming: “I don’t think any of the two sides played to their potential but DCU are a gritty side and they found another gear when the game hung in the balance.”

Maree produced another outstanding performance on the road when they stunned Maxol WIT Wildcats 92-80. The westerners were unlucky to be eliminated from the cup by DCU Mercy and after trailing 45-42 at the break, they produced champagne basketball after the break to run out impressive winners.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire secured a second win on the trot over champions Liffey Celtics with a 73-51 victory at Leixlip Amenities Centre.

Glanmire knocked their Kildare opponents out of the cup last week as American Shirta Parker (25) produced another player of the match performance.

Killester’s season continued to improve as they easily accounted for IT Carlow 105-57 and Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell gave a debut to new American signing Treyanna Clay (15) and she helped them to their first win of the season when overcoming Marble City Hawks 65-45.