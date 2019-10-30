Anthony Davis leads the way as Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis Grizzlies

Summer signing Anthony Davis stole the show at Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-91.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 09:26 AM
The six-time NBA All-Star – who went into the game nursing a shoulder injury – scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter.

The six-time NBA All-Star – who went into the game nursing a shoulder injury – scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter.

LeBron James added 23 points as the Lakers won a third game in a row.

Davis scored a Lakers record 26 free throws from 27 attempts as the the hosts responded from a slow first quarter to ease to victory.

Memphis led by 13 during the opening period but they slipped to a 1-3 record despite 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s NBA action, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat joined the Lakers in improving to 3-1.

Dallas overcame an 11-point deficit in the third period to beat the previously undefeated Denver Nuggets 109-106.

Nine Mavericks players scored at least 10 points, with Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway JR putting up 14 each from the bench.

In Miami, Tyler Herro scored 29 points as the Heat eased past the Atlanta Hawks 112-97.

