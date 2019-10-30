Anthony Davis leads the way as Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis Grizzlies

Summer signing Anthony Davis stole the show at Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-91.

The six-time NBA All-Star – who went into the game nursing a shoulder injury – scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter.

LeBron James added 23 points as the Lakers won a third game in a row.

Dwight steals the rock and AD finds it a new home 💥



(📺: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/AZYL9PnYsO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2019

Davis scored a Lakers record 26 free throws from 27 attempts as the the hosts responded from a slow first quarter to ease to victory.

Memphis led by 13 during the opening period but they slipped to a 1-3 record despite 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas.

Bron with the chasedown. JaVale with the oop. Some things never change.



(📺: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/D1kap1cKsG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2019

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s NBA action, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat joined the Lakers in improving to 3-1.

Dallas overcame an 11-point deficit in the third period to beat the previously undefeated Denver Nuggets 109-106.

If he doesn't get you early... pic.twitter.com/YxxL5btddo — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 30, 2019

Nine Mavericks players scored at least 10 points, with Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway JR putting up 14 each from the bench.

Sheesh! Boy Wonder made a statement in the 2nd quarter with 19 points. #TylerTuesday pic.twitter.com/ybsGAsj1mx — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 30, 2019

In Miami, Tyler Herro scored 29 points as the Heat eased past the Atlanta Hawks 112-97.