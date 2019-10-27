Glanmire rebound to stun cup holders Liffey

Ambassador UCC Glanmire rolled back the years to stun champions Liffey Celtics 101-84 in the Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor National Cup.

The Cork side hadn’t found their form of recent seasons in this campaign but this time they played champagne basketball from start to finish.

Following their dismal Super League derby loss to Fr Mathews last week, some players came in for criticism and coach Mark Scannell was delighted with their response.

Scannell said: “The bottom line was we knew that nothing less than a solid team performance would suffice, and all my players turned up on this occasion that made it a wonderful evening for all concerned.

Michelle Fahy came out of retirement to help her home club Maree in their away preliminary round tie at DCU Mercy, but the Galway side came up short, losing out 72-62.

Meanwhile in Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors overcame neighbours Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin on an 83-60 scoreline.

Belfast Star also booked a quarter-final berth with a 90-75 win at Maree with new American signing Ben Marello chipping in with 20 points.

Griffith College Templeogue had a 33-point contribution from Lorcan Murphy as they easily overcame UCD Marian 82-62.

Templeogue surged into a 14-point lead and despite their best efforts UCD were always chasing the game.

Templeogue coach Mark Keenan said: “This was always going to be difficult game for us, but I think for the first time this season we gelled well as a team.

DCU Saints defeated Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 68-57.

There were three Men’s Super League games today with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors continuing with their rich vein of form that comfortably saw off Pyrobel Killester 91-63.

Killester had the better of the opening quarter that saw them race into a 20-15 lead, but the Warriors showed their class in the second and third quarters as they bounced back to command a healthy 22-point lead entering the final quarter.

The Kerry side have certainly been motoring in recent weeks and they stayed in control coming down the stretch that concluded a superb weekend for them.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin secured their second league win of the campaign when defeating Belfast Star 81-79 following a thrilling fourth quarter as the northerners almost snatched it at the death.

UCD Marian had to battle hard to secure the points against fellow Dublin side DCU Saints before securing a 75-73 win with Mike Garrow leading their scoring with 25 points.

Meanwhile in the President’s Cup, holders Tradehouse Central Ballincollig were pushed all the way at Scott’s Hotel Lakers Killarney before a 31-point tally from American Andre Nation eventually saw the Leesiders win 78-68.

Ballincollig followed up their cup win with a superb 93-60 win over IT Carlow in the Men’s Division one league.

The Cork side had to play without Andre Nation, but inspired by Ciaran O’Sullivan (27) they blitzed their opponents with a controlled display.