Moroccan runner sets course record at Dublin Marathon

Moroccan runner Othmane El-Goumri has set a new course record in winning the Dublin Marathon.

He ran the course in two hours, eight minutes and four seconds.

He crossed the finish line at Merrion Square just before 11am, just seconds ahead of Clonliffe Harriers man Stephen Scullion.

Ethiopia's Motu Medefa completed the course in two hours, 27 minutes and one second to win the women's race.

Motu Gedefa from Ethiopia on her way to crossing the finish line today. Pic: Sportsfile

Aoife Cooke was the fastest Irishwoman, arriving in eighth place.

More than 22,500 people are taking part in the 26-mile race across the city.