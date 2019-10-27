Moroccan runner sets course record at Dublin Marathon

Moroccan runner Othmane El-Goumri has set a new course record in winning the Dublin Marathon.

Moroccan runner sets course record at Dublin Marathon
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 11:39 AM
Digital Desk staff

Moroccan runner Othmane El-Goumri has set a new course record in winning the Dublin Marathon.

He ran the course in two hours, eight minutes and four seconds.

He crossed the finish line at Merrion Square just before 11am, just seconds ahead of Clonliffe Harriers man Stephen Scullion.

Ethiopia's Motu Medefa completed the course in two hours, 27 minutes and one second to win the women's race.

Motu Gedefa from Ethiopia on her way to crossing the finish line today. Pic: Sportsfile
Motu Gedefa from Ethiopia on her way to crossing the finish line today. Pic: Sportsfile

Aoife Cooke was the fastest Irishwoman, arriving in eighth place.

More than 22,500 people are taking part in the 26-mile race across the city.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportmarathonathleticsdublin marathon

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices