Young’s big finish secures Munster Vintage title

Mick Young finished with three big bowls at Clondrohid to defeat David Walsh in the Munster Vintage (over-60) A final.

He shaded the first two shots to the end of the wall. Walsh then got a brilliant third to the mulch yard. Young was too tight left with his reply and missed it well. He was equally tight left with his next and missed the tip again to concede a bowl of odds. His fifth was tight left too, but it ran to O’Leary’s avenue. Walsh beat that to hold his bowl of odds.

Young then played a great bowl to light past the black house. Walsh missed that by just ten metres. Walsh produced two big bowls to the Bell Inn to keep his lead at a bowl. They made Kelly’s in two more, where the lead was still within centimetres of a bowl of odds. Walsh missed Goff’s lane with his next, Young beat it with a good reply, but didn’t make light.

Walsh got a lucky rub with his next towards the farm, which Young beat by 30m. Walsh missed the farm with his next. Young replied with a good bowl to sight, which Walsh beat by 30m to hold the lead. Young regained the lead with a big shot past the novice line. Walsh got too poor throws from there to fall almost a bowl behind. Young raised the bowl with a big shot past the line.

Dinny Nyhan led all the way to a last shot win over Liam O’Driscoll in the Vintage B semi-final at Ballinacarriga. He got three great opening shots to McSweeney’s where he led by almost a bowl. He got four more good throws to O’Hare’s to hold his lead. He then played two poor shots in succession, which left O’Driscoll back into it.

O’Driscoll took advantage with a big bowl that went close to the end of the rough tarmac at the creamery. Nyhan’s reply rubbed the kerb and went onto the smooth surface, giving him a vital lead. O’Driscoll replied with a super second last bowl. Nyhan beat it by 30m and made clear sight. O’Driscoll missed the line with his last. Nyhan beat it to secure a final meeting with Kevin Ruby on Monday at Crookstown.

Con O’Donovan beat Mick Cahill in the Vintage C semi-final at the Bog Road. Cahill played a good opening bowl, which O’Donovan missed well. He made Danny’s lane in three more to push his lead towards a bowl of odds. He looked set to raise a full bowl at the Major’s, but cut his bowl too tight left. O’Donovan closed the gap to the Bog Gate and levelled in the shots to sight. O’Donovan gained odds from there and had a nice lead facing the line. Cahill beat the line with a good last throw, but O’Donovan beat it well. He plays Denis Murphy in the final on Sunday at Cill na Martra.

Timmy Murphy beat Garret Bourke in the last shot of the Curraheen final. This score had no shortage of dramatic turns. Bourke won the first tip, Murphy led after three and they were still locked together after seven to the mill bridge. Murphy then got two big throws to go almost a bowl clear past the riding school. He raised a clear bowl at the avenue.

Bourke turned the tide again with a sensational bowl to Richard’s lane, which Murphy just missed in two to lose the lead. Murphy whipped back control as dramatically with a big bowl to Lane’s. Bourke missed that and missed the cross with his next. Murphy then beat the line to end the contest.

The Clubhouse hosted a very successful benefit series with significant wins for Wayne Parkes, Mark Sheehan and Donncha O’Brien. O’Brien beat Jimmy O’Driscoll in the last shot. O’Driscoll led by a bowl at Dineen’s lane. O’Brien knocked the bowl with a super shot to Murray’s pillars. It was all in play to the last shot, with O’Brien taking it with a huge last bowl.

Mark Sheehan raised a bowl with a huge first shot and beat Conor Creedon by two bowls. Wayne Parkes beat Kenneth Murphy.

Elaine Connolly beat Kate Murray by two bowls at Crookstown to reach the Munster Junior women’s final. At Béal na Bláth Denis Murphy beat Pa Flood in the last shot. Waterford won the Pat Kiely Shield at Clashmore, followed by London and Cork. Timmy Desmond won the men’s long shot and Joanne Murphy the women’s.