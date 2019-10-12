Eliud Kipchoge makes history in Vienna with sub-two-hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge has become the first runner to finish a marathon in under two hours.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 10:52 AM
Press Association

The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the course in Vienna, Austria, in an incredible one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kipchoge was racing alone but assisted by 41 pacemakers, including former Olympic and world record holders, in his attempt to achieve the milestone.

The time will not be an official world record but is nonetheless a historic moment in distance running.

The INEOS 1:59 Challenge was Kipchoge’s second shot at the record after missing out by 25 seconds in his first attempt in Monza two years ago.

Kipchoge was even able to wave to the crowds as he sprinted towards the finish line, where his wife Grace greeted him.

In jubilant scenes Kipchoge was somehow able to keep running as he celebrated with the crowd before being hugged by his INEOS team-mates.

Afterwards he told the BBC: “I am feeling good. After Roger Bannister in 1954 it took another 63 years, I tried and I did not get it.

“After 65 years, I am the first man! I want to inspire many people, that no human is limited.”

