Éanna hoping to keep record intact in derby duel

There’s a huge Dublin derby in store in the Men’s SuperLeague this weekend as unbeaten DBS Éanna travel across town to face Pyrobel Killester tomorrow evening.

Éanna enter the clash on the back of a three-game winning streak and hope that stand out performers including Stefan Zecevic, Joshua Wilson and Marko Tomic have too much for Brian O’Malley’s charges in Killester. Killester have two wins and one loss in their campaign, winning well over Belfast Star last weekend in a solid bounce back from their loss against Moycullen the weekend before.

They will look to Spaniard Tomas Fernandez to lead the charge, as well as the experience of Ciaran Roe and Isaac Westbrooks to help them push on for a third win. Eanna coach Rob White is keen to keep their record intact:

I don’t think many people would have predicted we would be unbeaten at this stage and the manner we finished against Warriors last weekend has given the guys a huge lift going into this game.

Killester assistant coach Mark Grennell said: “We suffered a blip against Moycullen but responded well last week with a win over Star and although many pundits will feel we are underdogs going into this game I have every faith the lads will rise to the occasion. We are close to signing an American but at the moment the guys are working extremely hard and I firmly believe no matter what side comes on top they will have to earn it.”

Joint leaders Neptune go into tomorrow’s home game against Dublin Lions (who are also on the back of three straight wins) with revenge on their minds. The Dublin side defeated Neptune in the play-off final last season and sent them down to Division One.

But the Cork side were subsequently thrown a lifeline when UCC Demons withdraw from the SuperLeague and they stepped up to fill the void.

Belfast Star suffered a setback last week when losing at Killester and coach Adrian Fulton is hoping his side respond in style when they welcome Maree to De La Salle. Griffith College Templeogue will be confident of taking maximum points against Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin at Nord Anglia International School - the new home venue this season for the Dubliners.

UCD Marian will be confident when hosting Moycullen at Belfield while champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are keen to return to winning ways away to DCU Saints. The Warriors suffered a shock defeat at Eanna and the Saints coach Mark Kiernan is hoping his troops play to their potential, declaring:

I was happy with how we played at Moycullen but Tralee Warriors are a very good side and nothing less than our very best will suffice.

In the Women’s Super League joint leaders DCU Mercy host Maxol WIT Wildcats at the DCU complex on Sunday with coach Mark Ingle wary of his Waterford opponents.: “Looking at the way Wildcats defeated Fr Mathew’s last week has put us on red alert.”

Pyrobel Killester are capable of bouncing back from their defeat to Liffey Celtics when they host Marble City Hawks.Maree are the other unbeaten side and are sure to have a capacity attendance at Oranmore when they host champions Liffey Celtics.