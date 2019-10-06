Neptune maintain run as Eanna shock Tralee

C&S Neptune remain unbeaten in the Men’s Super League after a terrific 79-75 win over UCD Marian. The only other undefeated side are newly promoted Eanna, who inflicted a shock 87-70 defeat on Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Neptune commanded a 17-point interval lead in their home clash with UCD Marian but were pushed right to the wire as Marian pulled level with two minutes remaining.

Roy Downey took the ball to the hoop for a terrific basket, and in the closing possession, a magnificent dunk from Spanish star Nil Sabata Vila sealed a four-point win.

Elated player-coach Lehmon Colbert praised his troops and said he hopes they will have learned from their second-half slump: “We were clinical in the first half and possibly should have been out of sight at half time, but for some strange reason our intensity dropped, and a side like UCD just never go away.

“The physicality increased in the second half and we didn’t match UCD in that department, so I guess lessons will be taken from this win.

“We are in a good position so early in the season, but we are only three games in and hopefully we will improve in the coming months.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors went into their clash with Eanna without Paul Dick and were always chasing the game as displays from Stefan Zevic and Marko Tomic sealed a famous win for the Dublin side.

“We shot the ball extremely well,” reflected Eanna coach Darren McGovern. “Once we got a good start, Tralee were chasing us for the entire game and the display from Marko Tomic inspired the rest of our team.”

Pyrobel Killester got back to winning ways after following their shock defeat at Moycullen by beating Belfast Star 81-73.

The Clontarf outfit had Tomas Fernandez to thank for the result — the Spanish ace the contribution of who contributed 24 points.

Griffith College Templeogue were pushed all the way by newly promoted Dublin Lions before running out 96-82 winners.

There was little to choose between the teams in the opening three quarters, but Templeogue finished strongly, much to the relief of coach Mark Keenan.

“It wasn’t a pretty game at times, but it was very competitive, and credit to Dublin Lions, they certainly tested our credentials,” said Keenan.

Moycullen failed to follow up with their shock win over Killester, losing 86-64 at home to DCU Saints. Eoin Darling (21) led the Saints’ scoring.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin ended their losing sequence with an 87-84 win at home to Maree, but it took extra time to separate two committed sides after they were tied at 76 points each in normal time.

In the Women’s Super League, Maxol WIT Wildcats defeated Fr Mathew’s 80-77. The game ended in controversy when Grainne Dwyer nailed a buzzer-beater three-pointer that would have taken the game to overtime.

The Waterford table officials deemed the game was over before the shot was attempted, ensuring the Déise outfit maintained their impressive start to the season.

Liffey Celtics got their season up and running with a hard-earned 91-82 home win over Killester.

The Kildare side trailed 70-56 entering the last quarter, but managed to outscoretheir Dublin opponents 35-12 to take maximum points in style.

Newly promoted Maree kept their unbeaten record intact when they easily disposed of Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell 76-61.

The Galway side led from start to finish as American Carly McClendon produced a 23-point contribution.

UCC Ambassador Glanmire got back to winning ways with a routine 99-57 home win over IT Carlow.

DCU Mercy were also comfortable winners over Marble City Hawks, 73-55.

The big clash in Men’s Division 1 saw Tradehouse Central Ballincollig defeat Scott’s Hotel Lakers Killarney 83-54.