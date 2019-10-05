Ciara Mageean finishes 10th for Ireland with new lifetime best

Despite a new lifetime best of 4:00.15, Ciara Mageean has finished 10th for Ireland in the World Athletics Championships 1500m final in Doha, with a meteoric pace set at the front.

Mageean surpassed her previous best of 4:01.21 clocked at the Herculis Diamond League meeting in Monaco in July.

10000m world champion from earlier in the week, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, completed a unique 1500-10000 double with an astonishing time of 3:51.95 – a new Championship record.

Hassan took up the running after a lap, with European champion Laura Muir deciding to take the opening 400m pace steady, perched right at the back.

With the Dutchwoman accelerating rapidly, Muir and the rest of the field were unable to respond, with Hassan clocking a time almost four seconds inside her previous lifetime best of 3:55.30.

A new Kenyan national record saw Faith Kipyegon in second in 3:54.22, with Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia third in a PB of 3:54.38.

Shelby Houlihan clocked a North American continental record for the USA in 3:54.99 in finishing fourth, with Muir fifth on 3:55.76.

Mageean took over a second off her own lifetime best, but narrowly missed out on breaking the famous four-minute barrier.

Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish record from 1995 stands at 3:58.85.