Christian Coleman powers to gold in 100m final

Christian Coleman stormed to 100 metres victory at the World Championships.

The American, who arrived in Doha following a missed drugs tests controversy, clocked a world leading time of 9.76 seconds to prove he was a class apart.

Justin Gatlin and Canada’s Andre De Grasse came second and third in Doha on Saturday night, with defending champion Gatlin missing out on a fourth world title.

European champion Zharnel Hughes, who struggled with his start during the earlier rounds, was sixth in 10.03secs at the Khalifa International Stadium.

It was the first championships without Usain Bolt since 2003 and Coleman, who won silver in London two years ago, dominated – being the only man to run sub-10 in all three races.

In August the 23-year-old was charged with missing three drugs tests, which carried an automatic one-year ban.

He denied the charge and the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) withdrew it after guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Great Britain’s Adam Gemili and Ojie Edoburun failed to progress beyond the semi-finals.

Gemili, who will also run the 200m, finished third in his semi while Edoburun came fifth in 10.22s.

“I gave it what I could but it just wasn’t up to par to make the final,” said Edoburun.

“I can only take positives from it as I’ve made a lot of improvements this season, going from someone who watches these competitions from home to actually being here.”