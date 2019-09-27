Michelle Finn to start Ireland's challenge at the World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Championships begin in Qatar later today.

Michelle Finn competes in the heats of the 3000 metres steeplechase, with Thomas Barr in action in the heats of the 400 metres hurdles.

The Leevale runner will try to finish in the top three of her heat to qualify automatically for the final, while the next six fastest advance also. She is in heat 2 at 5.11pm Irish time.

Barr will get his quest for a medal underway in heat 1 at 6.35pm Irish time, with the first four in each heat qualifying automatically for the semi-finals. They will be joined by the next four fastest.

Irish in action at IAAF World Championships:

All times Irish time

September 27

Michelle Finn (Leevale) 3,000m steeplechase heat 2 - 17:11

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank) 400m hurdles heat 1 - 18:35

September 28

Mark English (UCD) 800m heats – 15:15

Thomas Barr 400m hurdles semi-finals – 16:05

Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) 50km race walk – 21:30

September 29

Mark English (UCD) 800m semi-finals – 19:55

September 30

Phil Healy (Bandon) 200m heats – 15:05

Michelle Finn 3,000m steeplechase final – 19:50

Thomas Barr 400m hurdles final – 20:40

October 1

Phil Healy 200m semi-finals – 19:35

Mark English 800m final – 20:10

October 2

Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn) 1500m heats – 15:35

Phil Healy 200m final 20:35

October 3

Ciara Mageean 1500m semi-finals – 21:00

October 4

Alex Wright (Leevale) 20km race walk 21:30

October 5

Ciara Mageean 1500m final – 18:55

Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers) marathon – 21:59