Katie Taylor moves up a weight in bid to become two-weight world champion

Katie Taylor will get the chance to become a two-weight world champion in November.

The unified lightweight champion will move up to 140 pounds to face WBO super-lightweight title-holder Christina Linardatou.

That bout will headline a card at the 21,000-capacity venue Manchester Arena on November 2.

The 33-year-old idol added the WBC lightweight title to her WBA, WBO, and IBF belts when she beat Delfine Persoon via a highly contentious points decision at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

Taylor's professional record is now at 14-0, while Linardatou's only career defeat came at the hands of Persoon back in 2016.

Today, Taylor said: "I had some of my early pro fights at Manchester Arena and to come back in November and headline a card there a couple of years on is amazing.

"It's played host to some huge nights in boxing history so I'm honoured to be part of that tradition.

"It's a new challenge at a new weight and something I'm really excited about. I still feel like I have so much left to achieve in the sport and becoming a two-weight world champion is one of those goals."

The Bray boxer said she had no worries about moving up a weight division.

She said: "I don't have any issues making lightweight so I think I can move comfortably between the two weights. I always want to push myself and Christina's an excellent world champion so it will be a big test for me."

Also on the bill that night will be Anthony Crolla's farewell to the arena where he was crowned world champion and Joshua Buatsi's bid to take on another former world title challenger in Blake Caparello.