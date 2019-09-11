Barry Hawkins overcomes John Higgins in last-frame decider at Shanghai Masters

Barry Hawkins edged out John Higgins in a thrilling final-frame decider to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.

The match went right down to the final black as Hawkins got the better of a safety exchange before potting all the colours to win the 11th frame 66-60.

Hawkins led 3-1 thanks to a tournament-high break of 142 but Higgins replied with 107 and 138 to reduce his deficit to just one frame at 4-3.

Hawkins moved within a frame of victory but Higgins rallied again by taking the next two and forcing a decider.

Hawkins will play Neil Robertson in the last eight after the Australian overcame Ding Junhui 6-3.

The 2010 world champion raced into a 4-0 lead with breaks of 72, 82, 101 and 69 but Ding battled back, only to see Robertson get over the line with a 71 break in the ninth frame.

World champion Judd Trump is through after a 6-4 success against David Gilbert.

Trump surged into a 4-1 lead and although Gilbert stayed in the match with breaks of 111 and 86, the world number one knocked in a century of his own to close it out.

He will face Mark Allen in the last eight after the seventh seed overcame Liang Wenbo 6-5.