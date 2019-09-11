Barry Hawkins overcomes John Higgins in last-frame decider at Shanghai Masters

Barry Hawkins edged out John Higgins in a thrilling final-frame decider to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.

Barry Hawkins overcomes John Higgins in last-frame decider at Shanghai Masters
Wed, 11 Sep, 2019 - 22:25
Press Association

Barry Hawkins edged out John Higgins in a thrilling final-frame decider to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.

The match went right down to the final black as Hawkins got the better of a safety exchange before potting all the colours to win the 11th frame 66-60.

Hawkins led 3-1 thanks to a tournament-high break of 142 but Higgins replied with 107 and 138 to reduce his deficit to just one frame at 4-3.

Hawkins moved within a frame of victory but Higgins rallied again by taking the next two and forcing a decider.

Hawkins will play Neil Robertson in the last eight after the Australian overcame Ding Junhui 6-3.

The 2010 world champion raced into a 4-0 lead with breaks of 72, 82, 101 and 69 but Ding battled back, only to see Robertson get over the line with a 71 break in the ninth frame.

World champion Judd Trump is through after a 6-4 success against David Gilbert.

Trump surged into a 4-1 lead and although Gilbert stayed in the match with breaks of 111 and 86, the world number one knocked in a century of his own to close it out.

He will face Mark Allen in the last eight after the seventh seed overcame Liang Wenbo 6-5.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportsnooker

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices