Basketball Ireland announce league fixtures for 2019/20 season

The fixtures for the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced today.
The upcoming season will feature 12 Men’s Super League teams – including newly promoted Dublin sides, DBS Éanna and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions - while the Women’s Super League boasts 10 teams once more this year, with Maree taking the place of NUIG Mystics in the top flight.
The Men’s Division One will feature 13 teams from around the country, including the newly amalgamated team, Limerick Sport Eagles as LIT and UL Sport Eagles join forces for the year.
The Women’s Division One will feature 12 teams, and will run across two conferences. This Division also includes two new teams, Tipperary Knights and Griffith College Templeogue.
The opening weekend of the season for the men’s National League is September 20/21 and sees some very interesting clashes in store in the Men’s Super League.
Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian in the Kingdom on September 21 in a hotly-anticipated clash between the two clubs.
Elsewhere, there are three big derbies in store as newcomers Dublin Lions and Éanna go head-to-head in Clondalkin, DCU Saints face off against Pyrobel Killester in the second big Dublin showdown, while Moycullen host Maree in a much-anticipated Galway battle.
Griffith College Templeogue, meanwhile, are on the road to Belfast Star, while Coughlan CandS Neptune will host Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in one of the other big clashes of the weekend.
The Women’s Super League tips off the following weekend, September 28, with one of the big games of the weekend seeing the meeting of Courtyard Liffey Celtics and DCU Mercy in Leixlip.
Elsewhere, newly promoted Maree will go head-to-head with Ambassador UCC Glanmire, IT Carlow Basketball host Maxol WIT Wildcats, Pyrobel Killester welcome Singleton SuperValu Brunell to Dublin, while old rivals Marble City Hawks and Fr Mathews go head-to-head.
IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre Carlow, 19:30
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v DBS Éanna, Colaiste Bride, 17;30
Belfast Star v Griffith College Templeogue, De La Salle, 18;30
DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, St Vincent’s, 19;00
Coughlan CandS Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 19:00
Moycullen v Maree, Kingfisher NUIG, 19.30
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian, 19:30
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Sport Eagles, Ballincollig CS, 16:00
LYIT Donegal v Ulster University Elks, LYIT, 16:00
McGowans Tolka Rovers v Fr Mathews, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00
Limerick Celtics v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Munchins, 18:30
Waterford Vikings v KUBS, WIT Arena, 19:00
Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, St Munchins, 19:30
DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU, 19:00
DBS Éanna v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Colaiste Éanna, 19:00
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Complex, 19:30
Maree v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Calasanctius College, 20:00
Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA Clontarf; 20:00
Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College, 17:00
Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O’Loughlins GAA, 17:00
Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00
Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities, 19:00
Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30
Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45
KUBS v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Greendale, 20:00
Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30
Trinity Meteors v Phoenix Rockets, Trinity Sports, 16:00
Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00
Portlaoise Panthers v St Mary’s Castleisland, St Mary’s Hall, 19:00
IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre Carlow, 13:00
Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00
Basketball Ireland National League teams 2019/20
Griffith College Templeogue
UCD Marian
DCU Saints
Pyrobel Killester
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
DBS Éanna
Coughlan CandS Neptune
Garvey's Tralee Warriors
Keane's SuperValu Killorglin
Belfast Star
Moycullen
Maree
Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Maree
DCU Mercy
Courtyard Liffey Celtics
IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks
Maxol WIT Wildcats
Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Fr Mathews
Pyrobel Killester
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
IT Carlow Basketball
Fr Mathews
LYIT Donegal
Ulster University Elks
EJ Sligo All Stars
WIT Vikings
McGowans Tolka Rovers
Portlaoise Panthers
Limerick Sport Eagles
Limerick Celtics
KUBS
Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney
Griffith College Templeogue
Trinity Meteors
Swords Thunder
Ulster University Elks
Fabplus North West
Phoenix Rockets
NUIG Mystics
Portlaoise Panthers
Tipperary Knights
Limerick Celtics
UL Huskies
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's