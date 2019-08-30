Puspure, Doyle, and Byrnesecure Olympic rowing spots

Rowing Ireland’s representation at the Tokyo Olympics swelled again yesterday with Sanita Puspure, Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne qualifying for the 2020 Games.

All were in action at the World Championships in Austria and join Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on the plane to Japan.

Puspure won her Women’s Single Sculls semi-final in impressive style to book her place in the A final and secure Olympic qualification. She controlled the race from start and came home in 07:28.530 beating New Zealand’s Emma Twigg by more than four seconds. The Men’s Pair of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne also won their A/B semi-final to book a berth in Tokyo for the M2x boat. They came home in 06:13.880 ahead of crews from Romania and Britain.

And Para-rower Katie O’Brien celebrated her 23rd birthday in style with a bronze medal in the Women’s Single Sculls with Annika van Der Meer of the Netherlands just pipping her for silver.

Earlier in the day Gary O’Donovan finished fourth in the Lightweight B final.

World Rowing Championships, Linz-Ottensheim, Day Six (Irish interest):

Men:

Lightweight Quadruple - B Final: 1 United States 6:03.94, 2 Ireland (H Sutton, M Taylor, R Ballantine, J McCarthy) 6:06.62.

Double - A/B Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Ireland (P Doyle, R Byrne) 6:13.88, 2 Romania 6:14.86, 3 Britain 6:15.84.

Lightweight Single - B Final (places 7 to 12): 1 Austria (R Kepplinger) 7:00.16; 4 Ireland (G O’Donovan) 7:02.18.

Women:

Single Sculls - A/B Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Ireland (S Puspure) 7:28.53, 2 New Zealand (E Twigg) 7:32.7, 3 Canada (C Zeeman) 7:34.25.

Lightweight Single - B Final (places 7 to 12): 1 Australia (Alice Arch) 7:52.59; 5 Ireland (L Heaphy) 7:55.40.

Pararowing - PR2 Final: 1 Australia (K Ross) 9:37.30, 2 Netherlands (A van Der Meer) 9:56.84, 3 Ireland (K O’Brien) 10.01.64.

