Nicolas Roche forced to abandon Vuelta Espan after crash
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 18:43 PM
Digital Desk staff

Nicolas Roche has been forced to abandon the Vuelta Espana a day after surrendering the leader's red jersey.

The Irish rider crashed on today's sixth stage, and despite attempting to restart Roche has been forced out of the race.

Spain's own Jesus Harrada won today's stage, while Dylan Teuns has claimed the lead on general classification.

Roche struggled on the 170.7km stage five from L’Eliana to Alto de Javalambre yesterday leaving him 57 seconds off the lead.

