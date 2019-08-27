Irish eventers eye more silverware in Germany

After last week’s European Championships in dressage and show jumping, the spotlight this week turns on the eventing equivalent, with Germany staging the battle for medals at Luhmühlen.

The Irish team will go into action as the current world-silver medalists, and three of the team from that performance in North Carolina last year are in the squad for this week’s championships.

Sam Watson will line out with Tullabeg Flamenco, Sarah Ennis with Woodcourt Garrison and Cathal Daniels with his silver-medal winner Rioghan Rua. Also in the squad is Ciaran Glynn with November Night, while Tony Kennedy comes in with Wisteria Lane as a replacement for Clare Abbott whose mount Euro Prince wasn’t fit for the event.

Ireland’s most recent team outing saw a solid second-place finish behind New Zealand in the FEI Nations Cup at Camphire International Horse Trials a month ago where Watson took the individual honours on Imperial Sky, the Carlow rider almost notching another win with the same mount in the Event Riders Masters at Millstreet this past weekend.

Current world champions, and defending European champions Great Britain will be among the favourites despite the withdrawal of Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser, but Germany are going to be hard to beat on their home ground with a stellar line-up.

There will also be a fierce battle for the two Olympic places on offer, but thankfully for Irish manager Sally Corscadden and her team that is not as aspect they will be concerned with as that world championship silver medal performance last year secured Ireland’s place in Tokyo.

Of course Ireland now have two equestrian teams heading for the Games after the dressage team claimed their place so memorably last week, all of which gives the riders a degree of leeway in the coming year. Countries which haven’t qualified a team can only look to securing a place for an individual rider, which is limited to just one athlete per nation under new stipulations controversially agreed between the FEI and the IOC in 2016 in order to maximise the number of ‘flags’ at the Olympics.

Chasing that individual rider qualification is not now an issue for the Irish dressage and eventing riders, but it could be for the show jumpers who are not yet qualified and must head to Barcelona in October in one final attempt to qualify a team for the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

To say that Ireland narrowly missed out on an Tokyo place last week would be shying away from the truth. They were just one qualifying place outside the cut, but the gap was a yawning nine faults.

It wasn’t like the Aachen-staged Europeans in 2015 when Ireland did narrowly miss a qualifying place for Rio 2016 — by less than one half of one fault on the infamous day when a member of the arena staff crossed Cian O’Connor’s line while he was jumping a splendid round with Good Luck. The pairing knocked the next fence (only), and the four faults cost Ireland dearly, with Spain lapping up the last qualifying place by that fraction of a fault.

Now it all hinges on the Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, just over five weeks away. Only one Olympic place, the last one left to be filled, can be won there, and it will be contested not just by European opposition this time but by countries from around the world who have earned their ticket to Barcelona to fight for that last Tokyo place.