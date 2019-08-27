Irish Women’s Four still in Olympic hunt

Two Irish crews qualified for their A/B semi-finals on the third day of competition at the World Rowing Championship in Austria.

The Women’s 4- crew of Aifric Keogh (UCC), Eimear Lambe (UCD), Tara Hanlon (UCC) and Emily Hegarty (UCC) finished second in their repechage to progress to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

The Irish Four beat Italy, Germany, and Russia to claim second behind China. A top eight finish would qualify the W4- for the Olympics in Tokyo next year. Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen) finished 3rd in her repechage to qualify for the semis having battled the Swedish boat throughout.

The Australian LW1x boat won the race, less than a second ahead of Heaphy, with Italy finishing second. Hugh Sutton (UCC), Ryan Ballantine (Por tora/Newcastle) , Miles Taylor (Queen’s University) and Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen) finished 5th in their repechage.

The Irish Men’s Quad finished behind France and just missed out on a place in the A Final. They will race in the B Final on Friday. It now means that Ireland have eight boats qualified for the next round of the championship.

World Rowing Championships, Linz, Austria, Day Three (Irish interest) Men Lightweight Qudaruple Sculls – Repechage (First Four to A Final; rest to B Final): 5 Ireland (H Sutton, M Taylor, R Ballantine, J McCarthy) 5:58.99. Women Four – Repechage One (First Three to A/B Semi-Final; rest to C Final): 2 Ireland (T Hanlon, E Lambe, A Keogh, E Hegarty) 6:35.14 Lightweight Single – Repechage Two (First Three to A/B Semi-Final; rest to C Final): 3 Ireland (L Heaphy) 7:48.40.

Wednesday Racing Times (subject to change): W2- Quarter-Final – 09:49; LM2x – Quarter- Final - 10:37; LW2x – Quarter-Final – 11:01; M2x – Quarter- Final – 11:29; W1x – Quarter-Final – 11:53; LM1x – Quarter-Final – 12:41.

Thursday Racing Times: W4- A/B semifinal– 10:42; LW1x A/B semi-final – 11:46; M2- E final - 4.20pm

Friday: Racing Times: LM4x – B Final- 09:34

