Two Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finals

Two Irish crews qualified for their A/B semi-finals on day three of the World Rowing Championship in Austria.

The W4- crew of Aifric Keogh (UCC), Eimear Lambe (UCD), Tara Hanlon (UCC) and Emily Hegarty (UCC) finished 2nd in their Repechage to progress to Thursday's semi-finals. The Irish Four beat Italy, Germany, and Russia to claim second behind China. A top-eight finish would qualify the W4- for the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen) finished 3rd in her Repechage to qualify having battled the Swedish boat throughout. The Australian LW1x boat won the race, less than a second ahead of Heaphy, with Italy finishing second.

Hugh Sutton (UCC), Ryan Ballantine (Portora/Newcastle), Miles Taylor (Queen’s University) and Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen) finished 5th in their Repechage. The Irish Men’s Quad finished behind France and just missed out on a place in the A Final. They will race in the B Final on Friday.