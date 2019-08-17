Cardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League Central

St Louis Cardinals trounced the Reds 13-4 in Cincinnati in a result which, combined with the Cubs losing, leaves them top of the National League Central.

Dexter Fowler got four runs, including a three-run homer, Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt got two-run shots and Kolten Wong had a solo homer.

The one glimmer of light for the home side was rookie Aristides Aquino.

Nothing Wong with that! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qlk3vYcQ4t — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 17, 2019

Having already been the first player in 119 years to hit at least nine home runs in his first 14 games, Aquino made it a record 10 in 16 with a two-run shot deep into the left-field seats in the Reds’ three-run sixth.

The bad news just keeps coming for the Baltimore Orioles, who were hammered 9-1 by the Red Sox – their 10th defeat in 11 games.

To the delight of the home crowd at Fenway Park in Boston, starting pitcher Rick Porcello had his best game in months, limiting the Orioles to just one run on four hits in six innings.

Benny brought that Friday energy. pic.twitter.com/hvn5YDBKXC — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2019

Elsewhere. Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 8-4, Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-3, New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 and Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the Atlanta Braves 8-3.

Pittsburgh Pirates won against Chicago Cubs 3-2, Detroit Tigers defeated Tampa Bay Rays 2-0, Washington Nationals beat Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and Kansas City Royals overcame the New York Mets 4-1.

Colorado Rockies won 3-0 over the Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins beat Texas Rangers 4-3, the Chicago White Sox defeated the LA Angels 7-2, San Francisco Giants edged out the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-2.